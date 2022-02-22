Re: My head exploded last night

I get this. I am used to it. It happens several times a month. I used to not be sure if I was imagining the sound or not but from an early age I encouraged my cats to sleep on the bed with me and I'd look over at them and if they were still asleep I knew darn well nothing really happened. Unfortunately it's also usually accompanied by sleep paralysis so I experience the noise and can't wake up from it without fighting. No cure from it that I am aware of and as bad as it all sounds - I'm used to it and I could have a lot of other problems. I can deal with this.