My head exploded last night
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
My head exploded last night
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/healt...20the%20night.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exploding_head_syndrome
Pretty disconcerting when this happens. Feels like a lot of pressure is building up in my head while I'm sleeping and then I hear/feel a huge "BANG!" It's hard to describe unless you've experienced it. I didn't know there was a name for this condition until I Googled it.
I think it's related to some of the medications I take- it's happened at various times in my life, goes away for long periods and then returns out of the blue.
Anyone else experience this?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,621
Received 542 Likes on 383 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Jesus no, that sounds terrifying, especially if you were asleep. One time I was awakened by a huge bang (my 12 year old daughter fell out bed ) and I swear I almost had a heart attack.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 16,050
Received 734 Likes on 557 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
I've had dreams that had a loud sound but it doesn't seem to be like this, that sounds terrifying.
#4
DVD Talk Ruler
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,876
Received 466 Likes on 298 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
I get this. I am used to it. It happens several times a month. I used to not be sure if I was imagining the sound or not but from an early age I encouraged my cats to sleep on the bed with me and I'd look over at them and if they were still asleep I knew darn well nothing really happened. Unfortunately it's also usually accompanied by sleep paralysis so I experience the noise and can't wake up from it without fighting. No cure from it that I am aware of and as bad as it all sounds - I'm used to it and I could have a lot of other problems. I can deal with this.
#5
Enormous Genitals
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,124
Received 255 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Holy shit that is terrifying.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: My head exploded last night
This kind, no! Usually when my head explodes all that is required is a tissue or gym sock (and, that one time, an oven mitt) for cleanup.
Last edited by ViewAskewbian; 02-22-22 at 03:06 PM.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
#8
DVD Talk Legend
#9
Enormous Genitals
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,124
Received 255 Likes on 154 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off