Old 02-22-22, 01:59 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,047
Received 222 Likes on 175 Posts
My head exploded last night


https://my.clevelandclinic.org/healt...20the%20night.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exploding_head_syndrome

Pretty disconcerting when this happens. Feels like a lot of pressure is building up in my head while I'm sleeping and then I hear/feel a huge "BANG!" It's hard to describe unless you've experienced it. I didn't know there was a name for this condition until I Googled it.

I think it's related to some of the medications I take- it's happened at various times in my life, goes away for long periods and then returns out of the blue.

Anyone else experience this?
Old 02-22-22, 02:19 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,621
Received 542 Likes on 383 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Jesus no, that sounds terrifying, especially if you were asleep. One time I was awakened by a huge bang (my 12 year old daughter fell out bed ) and I swear I almost had a heart attack.
Old 02-22-22, 02:24 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 16,050
Received 734 Likes on 557 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
I've had dreams that had a loud sound but it doesn't seem to be like this, that sounds terrifying.
Old 02-22-22, 02:25 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,876
Received 466 Likes on 298 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
I get this. I am used to it. It happens several times a month. I used to not be sure if I was imagining the sound or not but from an early age I encouraged my cats to sleep on the bed with me and I'd look over at them and if they were still asleep I knew darn well nothing really happened. Unfortunately it's also usually accompanied by sleep paralysis so I experience the noise and can't wake up from it without fighting. No cure from it that I am aware of and as bad as it all sounds - I'm used to it and I could have a lot of other problems. I can deal with this.
Old 02-22-22, 02:25 PM
  #5  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,124
Received 255 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Holy shit that is terrifying.
Old 02-22-22, 02:34 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,105
Received 167 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
This kind, no! Usually when my head explodes all that is required is a tissue or gym sock (and, that one time, an oven mitt) for cleanup.
Old 02-22-22, 02:51 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,047
Received 222 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
This kind, no! Usually when my head explodes all that is required is a tissue or gym sock )and, that one time, an oven mitt) for cleanup.
Stay classy DVDTalk.
Old 02-22-22, 03:02 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,105
Received 167 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Originally Posted by Eric F View Post
Stay classy DVDTalk.
I hear the classier people reside in Book Talk.
Old 02-22-22, 03:04 PM
  #9  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,124
Received 255 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: My head exploded last night
Originally Posted by ViewAskewbian View Post
I hear the classier people reside in Book Talk.
What talk? Never heard of it.
