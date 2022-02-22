DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)

   
Old 02-22-22, 08:54 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,101
Received 167 Likes on 103 Posts
Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
If we were to create a historical timeline of DVDtalk what would be the most important moments/threads/mentions off the website/conflicts etc. in the history this place.

I'll start.

* * *

A History of DVDTalk
January 19, 1999: DVDtalk.com is launched.
September 11, 2001: The events of 9/11 unfold in real time in thread: Plane crashes into World Trade Center!! (Thread started by TheGuy)
September 2007: DVDtalk sold to Internet Brands.

* * *

The timeline will get updated if there's much interest in this.
Last edited by ViewAskewbian; 02-22-22 at 09:07 AM.
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-22-22, 08:58 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,706
Received 147 Likes on 107 Posts
Re: Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
You will probably be banned for bringing up a banned member.



d2cheer is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-22-22, 08:59 AM
  #3  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,120
Received 255 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
2/22/22 - ViewAskewbian banned. End timeline.

Bandoman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-22-22, 09:04 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,101
Received 167 Likes on 103 Posts
Re: Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
Originally Posted by d2cheer View Post
You will probably be banned for bringing up a banned member.

Ack! I didn't realise they were banned.
Original post edited (though sad that we can't mention the founder of the site but c'est la vie)
ViewAskewbian is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.