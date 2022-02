Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)

A History of DVDTalk

If we were to create a historical timeline of DVDtalk what would be the most important moments/threads/mentions off the website/conflicts etc. in the history this place.I'll start.* * *DVDtalk.com is launched.The events of 9/11 unfold in real time in thread: Plane crashes into World Trade Center!! (Thread started by TheGuy DVDtalk sold to Internet Brands.* * *