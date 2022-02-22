Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
If we were to create a historical timeline of DVDtalk what would be the most important moments/threads/mentions off the website/conflicts etc. in the history this place.
I'll start.
* * *
A History of DVDTalk
January 19, 1999: DVDtalk.com is launched.
September 11, 2001: The events of 9/11 unfold in real time in thread: Plane crashes into World Trade Center!! (Thread started by TheGuy)
September 2007: DVDtalk sold to Internet Brands.
* * *
The timeline will get updated if there's much interest in this.
I'll start.
* * *
A History of DVDTalk
January 19, 1999: DVDtalk.com is launched.
September 11, 2001: The events of 9/11 unfold in real time in thread: Plane crashes into World Trade Center!! (Thread started by TheGuy)
September 2007: DVDtalk sold to Internet Brands.
* * *
The timeline will get updated if there's much interest in this.
Last edited by ViewAskewbian; 02-22-22 at 09:07 AM.
#3
Enormous Genitals
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,120
Received 255 Likes on 154 Posts
Re: Milestone Moments in DVDTalk History (a growing timeline)
2/22/22 - ViewAskewbian banned. End timeline.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off