DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

2-22-2022 22:22:22 Happy Twosday!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

2-22-2022 22:22:22 Happy Twosday!

   
Old 02-21-22, 12:16 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 8,159
Received 422 Likes on 300 Posts
2-22-2022 22:22:22 Happy Twosday!
Tomorrow it will be 2-22-2022 22:22:22

And guess what day it will be?

TUESDAY!!

Happy Twosday!!

tanman is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Do you Wordle?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.