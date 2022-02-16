Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
#1
Enormous Genitals
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,096
Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I haven't attended any of my high school reunions. I've kept in touch with a handful of classmates, and have seen a number of them over the years. This year, however, I am attending my 40th HS reunion. I'll be seeing people I haven't seen in, well, four decades. I'm really looking forward to it, I want to see how everyone is doing. I just want to lose some weight beforehand so the first thing people don't think when they see me is "man, he got fat!".
Anyone here attend any of their HS reunions? Any fun stories?
Anyone here attend any of their HS reunions? Any fun stories?
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
We've only had one reunion for the 10th anniversary and I didn't attend. I was involved with the planning at the beginning but those in charge decided not to use any of my input so I just skipped the whole thing. I felt like a reunion should be as inclusive as possible in order to get as many people to show up as you could. I wanted something simple, fairly inexpensive, and catered. Instead, they ended up reserving an upscale bar and charging $100 per person and all you got out of it was a drink voucher and hors d'oeuvres. This was in 2010 when the economy was in the dumps. Plenty of people were struggling to get by, and $200 for a couple to go out for an evening and not even get dinner seemed like a real kick in the nuts. Of course, the ones planning were from wealthy families who didn't think anything of it, and all their friends from school were in the same boat. I knew the people I'd want to see and catch up with were more working class and wouldn't go, so I decided not to waste my time.
We have our 25th coming up in a few years and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do for that. I'll be much more tempted to go this time, but at the same time I still see all my best friends from high school on a regular basis, still catch up with other casual acquaintances from time to time, and really don't care that much about seeing people where neither of us had the initiative to keep in touch with each other.
We have our 25th coming up in a few years and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do for that. I'll be much more tempted to go this time, but at the same time I still see all my best friends from high school on a regular basis, still catch up with other casual acquaintances from time to time, and really don't care that much about seeing people where neither of us had the initiative to keep in touch with each other.
#3
Enormous Genitals
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,096
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
Wow, ours is $75 and includes dinner (cash bar though). $100 for one drink and hors d'oevres is ridiculous.
#4
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,161
Received 360 Likes on 248 Posts
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I went to my 10 year. I didn’t want to pay the $100 so instead of going into the hotel ballroom they reserved. So instead I just sat in the hotel bar with one old friend. Eventually the majority of the class filtered into the bar. The broad that set the whole thing up was furious.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
Posts: 14,927
Received 36 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I haven't attended any of my high school reunions. I've kept in touch with a handful of classmates, and have seen a number of them over the years. This year, however, I am attending my 40th HS reunion. I'll be seeing people I haven't seen in, well, four decades. I'm really looking forward to it, I want to see how everyone is doing. I just want to lose some weight beforehand so the first thing people don't think when they see me is "man, he got fat!".
Anyone here attend any of their HS reunions? Any fun stories?
Anyone here attend any of their HS reunions? Any fun stories?
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,740
Received 1,224 Likes on 824 Posts
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
Skipped my 10 year and skipped my 20 year.
I didnt hate my classmates but I also never really cared for most of them either.
I did go to my wifes 20 year reunion a few years ago. It was as lame as you would expect.
I didnt hate my classmates but I also never really cared for most of them either.
I did go to my wifes 20 year reunion a few years ago. It was as lame as you would expect.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
Never attended one.
Don't give a shit. It's the past, and I've moved beyond it.
Most of the people I went to high school with were assholes and I have no desire to interact with them again. I keep in touch with a tiny handful of people from those days, and that's enough interaction.
Don't give a shit. It's the past, and I've moved beyond it.
Most of the people I went to high school with were assholes and I have no desire to interact with them again. I keep in touch with a tiny handful of people from those days, and that's enough interaction.
#8
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I just got an email about my 35 year reunion. I haven't attended any of my high school's reunions. I am a little curious, and would have considered going if I was local. But my high school is on the other side of the country and I'm not going to spend $1,000 in travel (airfare / hotel / rental car) to attend.
#9
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,947
Received 132 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
No, my classmates can't get their heads out of their asses to plan a decent reunion. The 10-year reunion was held at a horse ranch in mid-July. Hot as hell fire, no thanks. The 20-year reunion was held at a ballroom in a very expensive hotel. You had to pay 100 bucks per person plus, rent a room at the hotel. They "claim" the hotel was giving them a package deal doing it this way. I wasn't going to pay that kind of money for something as silly as that. Our 30th reunion was going to be held at a very nice, family friend park, no problems with that.
But one, yes one, of our classmates was getting married on that date, so the reunion was pushed back to mid-October to accommodate princess. As you can guess, in mid-October, it was a cold, rainy day, so they informed us at the last minute to meet up at some dive bar in the middle of nowhere, mind you at 8pm. No thanks. And here's the kicker, the classmate who pitched a fit to push the reunion back didn't even show up to the dang thing! Our 40th reunion is coming up in four years. There's no telling what kind of nonsense they will come up with this time around. After 40 years, I have no desire to see any of these knuckle heads so I will not be attending.
But one, yes one, of our classmates was getting married on that date, so the reunion was pushed back to mid-October to accommodate princess. As you can guess, in mid-October, it was a cold, rainy day, so they informed us at the last minute to meet up at some dive bar in the middle of nowhere, mind you at 8pm. No thanks. And here's the kicker, the classmate who pitched a fit to push the reunion back didn't even show up to the dang thing! Our 40th reunion is coming up in four years. There's no telling what kind of nonsense they will come up with this time around. After 40 years, I have no desire to see any of these knuckle heads so I will not be attending.
#10
DVD Talk Legend & 2021 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit - Formerly known as Obi-Wan Jabroni
Posts: 11,771
Received 397 Likes on 194 Posts
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I never went to one. The 10 year was out of my price range at the time. The 20 year I could have afforded, but they had this website where you could see who had paid to attend, and nobody I was interested in seeing had signed up either, so I didn't go. Makes me wonder if that website was a bad idea though if others were doing the same thing that I was doing. If everybody is waiting to see who else is going before they pay, then I'm guessing that you will get less people to sign up than if you had not had the website.
The 25 year would have been 2020, so that obviously didn't happen.
The 25 year would have been 2020, so that obviously didn't happen.
#11
Enormous Genitals
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,096
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I guess reunions just aren't that popular anymore.
#12
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,284
Received 138 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?
I skipped my 10 year in 2012. It was on Halloween weekend and I had a blast hanging out with my friends at a giant Halloween party at the local mega convention center.
And now I just realized 20 years is coming up and how old I am getting
No 20 year reunion mentioned on the FB group page.
And now I just realized 20 years is coming up and how old I am getting
No 20 year reunion mentioned on the FB group page.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off