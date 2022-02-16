Re: Have You Attended Your High School Reunions?

We've only had one reunion for the 10th anniversary and I didn't attend. I was involved with the planning at the beginning but those in charge decided not to use any of my input so I just skipped the whole thing. I felt like a reunion should be as inclusive as possible in order to get as many people to show up as you could. I wanted something simple, fairly inexpensive, and catered. Instead, they ended up reserving an upscale bar and charging $100 per person and all you got out of it was a drink voucher and hors d'oeuvres. This was in 2010 when the economy was in the dumps. Plenty of people were struggling to get by, and $200 for a couple to go out for an evening and not even get dinner seemed like a real kick in the nuts. Of course, the ones planning were from wealthy families who didn't think anything of it, and all their friends from school were in the same boat. I knew the people I'd want to see and catch up with were more working class and wouldn't go, so I decided not to waste my time.



We have our 25th coming up in a few years and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do for that. I'll be much more tempted to go this time, but at the same time I still see all my best friends from high school on a regular basis, still catch up with other casual acquaintances from time to time, and really don't care that much about seeing people where neither of us had the initiative to keep in touch with each other.