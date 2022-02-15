Vacationing in Hawaii - need suggestions

My family and I will be going to Hawaii thus summer and I am looking for suggestions. We are 2 adults 49,49 and 2 kids 22 and 19..

we will be in Hawaii for 2 weeks.

4 days in Honolulu/waiki beach

3 days Kauai

6 days in Mauai



Please recomend the must do's

we might like ATVing or horseback riding



We will have a rental car on all the islands.. so can easily just drive to spots..



Honolulu:

Pearl Harbor



Kauai:

?



Mauai:

Road to Hana

