Vacationing in Hawaii - need suggestions

   
Vacationing in Hawaii - need suggestions
My family and I will be going to Hawaii thus summer and I am looking for suggestions. We are 2 adults 49,49 and 2 kids 22 and 19..
we will be in Hawaii for 2 weeks.
4 days in Honolulu/waiki beach
3 days Kauai
6 days in Mauai

Please recomend the must do's
we might like ATVing or horseback riding

We will have a rental car on all the islands.. so can easily just drive to spots..

Honolulu:
Pearl Harbor

Kauai:
?

Mauai:
Road to Hana
Re: Vacationing in Hawaii - need suggestions
You have to do Haunama Bay on Oahu. Amazing snorkeling. And you can rent all the equipment there. It's hard to get reservations and attendance is strictly limited but you can sign up early (or at least try) starting four days before your first day in Hawaii.
https://hanaumabaystatepark.com/

Kualoa Ranch has ATVs and activities like that. It was where some of Jurassic Park was filmed
https://www.kualoa.com/
