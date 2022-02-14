How English has changed

I remember very distinctly that when I was in elementary school, teachers said that if you're listing yourself as a member of a group, you put yourself last. So for example: 'Becky and I will be attending the meeting.'



I know in everyday conversation, it's common for people to say, 'Me and Becky will be attending the meeting.' Back in the day, my teachers would've pulled out their red pencils and failed anyone who put that in their homework. I have no idea if this is considered wrong in school anymore.



The variation I hadn't come across until very recently was 'I and Becky will be attending the meeting.' I know that if you drop the 'and Becky' part that the sentence makes sense, unlike the 'Me and Becky' version, but it just sounds super weird. And the example that inspired this post came from a prominent local politician, someone who normally comes off as being really well educated.



So did I just miss the memo that said it's now OK to start off lists of people with 'I'? What types of changes in speaking and writing have others here noticed over the years?



