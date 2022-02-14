How English has changed
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
How English has changed
I remember very distinctly that when I was in elementary school, teachers said that if you're listing yourself as a member of a group, you put yourself last. So for example: 'Becky and I will be attending the meeting.'
I know in everyday conversation, it's common for people to say, 'Me and Becky will be attending the meeting.' Back in the day, my teachers would've pulled out their red pencils and failed anyone who put that in their homework. I have no idea if this is considered wrong in school anymore.
The variation I hadn't come across until very recently was 'I and Becky will be attending the meeting.' I know that if you drop the 'and Becky' part that the sentence makes sense, unlike the 'Me and Becky' version, but it just sounds super weird. And the example that inspired this post came from a prominent local politician, someone who normally comes off as being really well educated.
So did I just miss the memo that said it's now OK to start off lists of people with 'I'? What types of changes in speaking and writing have others here noticed over the years?
I know in everyday conversation, it's common for people to say, 'Me and Becky will be attending the meeting.' Back in the day, my teachers would've pulled out their red pencils and failed anyone who put that in their homework. I have no idea if this is considered wrong in school anymore.
The variation I hadn't come across until very recently was 'I and Becky will be attending the meeting.' I know that if you drop the 'and Becky' part that the sentence makes sense, unlike the 'Me and Becky' version, but it just sounds super weird. And the example that inspired this post came from a prominent local politician, someone who normally comes off as being really well educated.
So did I just miss the memo that said it's now OK to start off lists of people with 'I'? What types of changes in speaking and writing have others here noticed over the years?
#2
Re: How English has changed
Whatever you do, don't use *he* as the generic, neutral pronoun to mean either a man or a woman. You'll rapidly be castrated and forever lambasted by people who will absolutely insist that the "modern" usage is to use "they" when you don't know a person's gender! Such an offense is as bad as using the "N" word was a generation ago. I jest, but it seems to be a "serious" faux pas now.
The great linguists Fowler and Theodore Bernstein were wrong all along! Bernstein, in his outstanding 1965 book THE CAREFUL WRITER devotes four full pages to the proper usage of pronouns. The *correct* answer on which pronouns to use, he summarizes, depend a great deal on common-sense and good sentence flow, and *not* on offending people, or trying to please everyone *all* the time!
And, you way of "putting yourself last" is still indeed the correct grammatical composition. All of the other awkward compositions are just incorrect and are not formal, proper English usage.
The great linguists Fowler and Theodore Bernstein were wrong all along! Bernstein, in his outstanding 1965 book THE CAREFUL WRITER devotes four full pages to the proper usage of pronouns. The *correct* answer on which pronouns to use, he summarizes, depend a great deal on common-sense and good sentence flow, and *not* on offending people, or trying to please everyone *all* the time!
And, you way of "putting yourself last" is still indeed the correct grammatical composition. All of the other awkward compositions are just incorrect and are not formal, proper English usage.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off