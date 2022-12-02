DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Forecasting Love & Weather - (Netflix 02/12/22) Korean Drama

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Forecasting Love & Weather - (Netflix 02/12/22) Korean Drama

   
Old 02-13-22, 01:19 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
kahuna's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 1999
Location: Hawaii
Posts: 5,753
Received 156 Likes on 98 Posts
Forecasting Love & Weather - (Netflix 02/12/22) Korean Drama
Forecasting Love and Weather - JTBC(2022) - 2 episodes each week for a total of 16 ep. - K-Drama
Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.
kahuna is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Forecasting Love & Weather - (Netflix 02/12/22) K-Drama

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.