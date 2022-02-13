National Coin Shortage . . .
National Coin Shortage . . .
A store I frequent has had a sign up for a while asking customers NOT to pay with cash due to the coin shortage.
Last night I went to Subway (don't judge, it is next to the Home Depot) and they would not accept cash payments AT ALL.
So two things. Is it even legal for a business not to accept cash? Especially, if the customer waives off their due change. I remember in a movie, Cary Grant paid for a train ticket with postage stamps because it was legal tender.
I know that I am a dinosaur who still likes to use cash, but it keeps me mindful of my impromptu spending, like being at Home Depot and suddenly deciding to buy a footlong because the Subway is right there in sight and I'm already out of the car.
But more importantly and on topic, WTF is with a national coin shortage?
I see on the interwebs the claim that for the last two years Americans have been (essentially) hoarding coins.
Who TF is collecting change? Seriously. Are Americans really that effing lazy that they have just collected piles of coins in their homes for the last two years.
How about the Biden administration does a "Take Your Goddamn Change to a Freaking Coinstar" initiative?
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
There is no law that states businesses must accept cash. Or checks, stamps, or credit cards. Stamps use to be legal tender, don't know if they still are. Personal checks are legal tender. It's stupid not to accept cash. Sign should read EXACT CHANGE ONLY. They get to keep the change if you don't have exact.
After a good has been consumed, or a service performed, a business is required to accept legal tender. You eat in a restaurant, then go to pay bill, they have to take what you have as long as it's legal tender. Even if they have signs. There's nothing they can do. You're not refusing to pay. They could call the cops but cops can't do anything. Cops may be annoyed with you because you ignored the sign but you haven't done anything illegal. You take a cab ride then try to pay with a check, driver has to take it.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
The one and only time I used a Coinstar machine.... I was charged $2.62 to count $10 in change. Eff that.
> Are Americans really that effing lazy that they have just collected piles of coins in their homes for the last two years.
I wouldn't call it lazy. I've always came home at the end of the day and dropped all the loose change in my pocket into a change jug (one of those 5 gallon water bottles). Let that collect for many years until it's full and then turn it in at my bank (free of charge) and go on vacation. Pretty much everyone in my family has done the same, so it's simply learned behavior.
That said, I've never seen a business not accept cash.. If anything I've seen lots of small business places refuse anything but cash because they wanna pocket it without reporting it to the government. I've literally seen some of these places not even put the cash I've paid into the register, just outright opening their own wallet and putting the money into it in front of customers.
> Are Americans really that effing lazy that they have just collected piles of coins in their homes for the last two years.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
I have an old coffee mug that I fill up with coins and when it gets close to filled I'll go cash it out at my bank. I just did that about a week ago and it was about $18.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Plenty of places dont take cash. You cant book a flight or hotel room or car rental with cash. Some of those places wont even take a prepaid card or Cash App without charging a deposit. Its been trending this way for years. Its not so much as people hoarding change. Its just that card usage is up because of convenience and people living on credit. Outside of restaurants/bars, convenience stores and the Post Office, I rarely see people use cash. I had $10 bucks in the car that I swapped out with my Post Office because they had a similar sign a few months back. I wont consider $10 a big amount but multiple that by 10s of millions plus what ever people have around the house and that just a lot of uncirculated currency. I think if/when indoor dining gets back to normal we will normal coin circulation.
As for the Subway, there is a good chance its to reduce employee theft and real theft. Thats just a low margin business I wouldnt be surprised if its cheaper for the owner to eat the credit fees than theft.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
I still use cash often. If a local drive thru/restaurant/store refused to accept cash, I’d stop going there on general principle.
One thing that does kinda piss me off is most of the gas stations around me are switching to prepay only. I get this has been common in big cities for a while and it’s meant to stop driveoffs obviously.
One thing that does kinda piss me off is most of the gas stations around me are switching to prepay only. I get this has been common in big cities for a while and it’s meant to stop driveoffs obviously.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
I very rarely use cash. As far as the coin shortage signs, the only place I see them anymore is at my Lowe's, and those signs have been up since the beginning of the pandemic. I'm surprised places are still concerned about coins. Maybe taking the hit on card fees is becoming more worth it than dealing with cash and coins.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
There was a legitimate coin shortage for a little bit in mid-2020 due to the National Mint stepping down production due to the Covid outbreak. However, they have been back up at normal production since then. What you are seeing sounds more like a local distribution problem.
I have a 5 gallon water jug filled to the brim with coins that I keep meaning to cash in at some point, although I haven't added to it in years. Since we bank with USAA, we don't have a local branch to take them to (and IIRC a lot of local banks don't have coin machines anymore anyway). CoinStar is free so long as you trade the value for one of the gift cards they support. One of them is Amazon though, which I think most people could easily use.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Were also with USAA and we have to use Coinstar. We usually get an Amazon gc so its free.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
I also have no idea who much capacity one of those CoinStar machines has. I'm sure I would need to do multiple trips on multiple days. Judging from Internet comments where other people have dumped a 5 gallon jug of mixed coins, there is probably north of $1000 in there.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
I've got a bowl with maybe 20-30$ worth in it that I haven't brought to the bank in a couple years, so it's probably my fault.
For you maniacs who do the 5 gallon jug thing: 1. that has to weigh a ton when it's filled. 2. Do you then have to wait 45 minutes for all the coins to pour out?
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Yesterday we went through a drive-through and they were cash only. Then we went to the gas station and they were credit-card only. So you never know anymore what's going to take what.
My credit union does has a coin machine and it's free but I rarely use cash anymore so I maybe take advantage of that every 2 years or so and not for very much.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
I still use cash for merchants that I dont frequent on a regular basis. For example, I use a credit card for gas, grocery shopping, Target and Walmart. And then maybe Ill have a craving for Jamba Juice and pay cash, since thats not a place I frequent regularly. Also, I always use cash at dine-in restaurants. I have a rule - my credit card NEVER leaves my possession. Not risking a skimming incident.
And I cant imagine why not accepting cash would be illegal. Its not a discriminatory action by the merchant. I would just leave the items at the register and take my business elsewhere.
re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Re: National Coin Shortage . . . WTF?
Plenty of places don’t take cash. You can’t book a flight or hotel room or car rental with cash. Some of those places won’t even take a prepaid card or Cash App without charging a deposit. It’s been trending this way for years. It’s not so much as people “hoarding” change. It’s just that card usage is up because of convenience and people living on credit. Outside of restaurants/bars, convenience stores and the Post Office, I rarely see people use cash. I had $10 bucks in the car that I swapped out with my Post Office because they had a similar sign a few months back. I won’t consider $10 a big amount but multiple that by 10’s of millions plus what ever people have around the house and that just a lot of uncirculated currency. I think if/when indoor dining gets back to normal we will normal coin circulation.
As for the Subway, there is a good chance it’s to reduce employee theft and real theft. That’s just a low margin business I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s cheaper for the owner to eat the credit fees than theft.
Pretty much all the coin change that existed in 2019 is still in existence . . . somewhere, and the US Mint has made more. Since people are paying with cash less, cash is circulating less, but it all still exists.
So where is it?
Another explanation is that the banks have the coins, and the businesses are not making the effort to get coins from the bank.
Coins are pretty much a one way street, correct?. Most of the time when people pay cash, it is just bills, and then they take the coin change from the business, but far fewer people give coins to the business for it to collect.
If all the people just in this thread so far who are filling jars and jugs with change are representative, it sure as fuck sounds like hoarding change to me. And I'm just saying that once the word is out that the economy needs coins, then get them out of your damn house!
ETA: I just remembered that last year when I got my car inspection, it was $18.50, and they were completely unprepared for me to pull out a $20 bill. They had no change. The guy had to ask another guy for a dollar from his wallet, and I had to eat the two quarters.
Re: National Coin Shortage . . .
And Im only familiar with this because the state agency I work for makes employees take sexual harassment training every two years and a harassment and discrimination attorney does a 3 hour presentation. Exciting!
Re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Low income class is not a protected class in California, and likely similar in other states (since California is on the stricter side of discrimination). The CA Dept of Fair Employment and Housing website has a section on consumer discrimination.
Re: National Coin Shortage . . .
This is not just some semantic distinction either. States like Colorado, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, as well as New York City, Washington DC, and San Francisco all have laws against stores refusing to accept cash (with a few exceptions typically), and most of these laws have been created pretty recently. In every case, discriminatory impact against the poor and unbanked was the main reason for the laws. For example:
“Banning the use of cash is a discriminatory practice,” then-Councilmember David Grosso said in 2019 when he introduced the measure. Such a policy “disproportionately impacts the 10% of D.C. residents who are unbanked, and an additional 25% of residents who are underbanked and may not have access to a credit card.”
To the surprise of no one, attempts to pass similar proposed laws in several red states (North Dakota, Idaho and Mississippi at the very least) all failed to pass. GOP state lawmakers obviously consider the "freedom" of business owners to run their businesses the way they see fit to be more important than poor people being able to freely engage in commerce.
Even with the continued emergence of cashless payment systems (and look at Amazon Go stores as an example of where things are heading), I strongly favor all but a few reasonably excepted businesses from being required to accept cash. This is not only because of discriminatory impact, but also to protect these businesses, and commerce in general, from their own shortsighted stupidity. I have already lost count of the number of times I have seen a business have to go "cash only" on short notice because there was some sort of problem with their bank card processing system.
Re: National Coin Shortage . . .
Reading through this thread made me realize I haven't touched cash since the pandemic started. I pay for most things with my Apple watch. It's incredibly convenient not to have to even pull out my wallet. Just boop the watch on the card reader & move along.
