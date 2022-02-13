Re: National Coin Shortage . . .

Quote: MLBFan24 Originally Posted by “Low income” class is not a protected class in California, and likely similar in other states (since California is on the stricter side of discrimination). The CA Dept of Fair Employment and Housing website has a section on consumer discrimination.

Quote: “Banning the use of cash is a discriminatory practice,” then-Councilmember David Grosso said in 2019 when he introduced the measure. Such a policy “disproportionately impacts the 10% of D.C. residents who are unbanked, and an additional 25% of residents who are underbanked and may not have access to a credit card.”

Well, yes, but there is a difference between what is actually discrimination and what the law says it is (i.e., whatever "protected" classes happen to exist under the law at the time). Refusing to accept cash is, by its very essence, discriminatory against those who do not have other means of payment. You can, in fact, discriminate against the poor whether they are a "protected" class or not. That the unbanked tend to be far more likely to be black or Hispanic only makes it more of an obvious issue. The legal concept "disparate impact" has relevance here as well, but we don't even need to go there for the purposes of this discussion.This is not just some semantic distinction either. States like Colorado, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, as well as New York City, Washington DC, and San Francisco all have laws against stores refusing to accept cash (with a few exceptions typically), and most of these laws have been created pretty recently. In every case, discriminatory impact against the poor and unbanked was the main reason for the laws. For example:To the surprise of no one, attempts to pass similar proposed laws in several red states (North Dakota, Idaho and Mississippi at the very least) all failed to pass. GOP state lawmakers obviously consider the "freedom" of business owners to run their businesses the way they see fit to be more important than poor people being able toengage in commerce.Even with the continued emergence of cashless payment systems (and look at Amazon Go stores as an example of where things are heading), Ifavor all but a few reasonably excepted businesses from being required to accept cash. This is not only because of discriminatory impact, but also to protect these businesses, and commerce in general, from their own shortsighted stupidity. I have already lost count of the number of times I have seen a business have to go "cash only" on short notice because there was some sort of problem with their bank card processing system.