National Coin Shortage . . . WTF?
National Coin Shortage . . . WTF?
A store I frequent has had a sign up for a while asking customers NOT to pay with cash due to the coin shortage.
Last night I went to Subway (don't judge, it is next to the Home Depot) and they would not accept cash payments AT ALL.
So two things. Is it even legal for a business not to accept cash? Especially, if the customer waives off their due change. I remember in a movie, Cary Grant paid for a train ticket with postage stamps because it was legal tender.
I know that I am a dinosaur who still likes to use cash, but it keeps me mindful of my impromptu spending, like being at Home Depot and suddenly deciding to buy a footlong because the Subway is right there in sight and I'm already out of the car.
But more importantly and on topic, WTF is with a national coin shortage?
I see on the interwebs the claim that for the last two years Americans have been (essentially) hoarding coins.
Who TF is collecting change? Seriously. Are Americans really that effing lazy that they have just collected piles of coins in their homes for the last two years.
How about the Biden administration does a "Take Your Goddamn Change to a Freaking Coinstar" initiative?
