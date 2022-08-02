Would you go out with someone who is not vaccinated?

being that you are vaccinated. and, considering all factors involved. health of you, SO, family, other friends, co-workers, etc...



spinning from my last thread, i think this is appropriate and might help me sway my decision one way or the other.



if someone was not vaccinated, would you go out, to dinner, other, but still pretty close proximity with them?



if it weren't dinner where masks are not worn, i don't think i would have a problem, but masks off and that is just another story...