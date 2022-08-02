View Poll Results: Would you go out with someone who is not vaccinated?
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Would you go out with someone who is not vaccinated?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,873
Received 388 Likes on 343 Posts
Would you go out with someone who is not vaccinated?
being that you are vaccinated. and, considering all factors involved. health of you, SO, family, other friends, co-workers, etc...
spinning from my last thread, i think this is appropriate and might help me sway my decision one way or the other.
if someone was not vaccinated, would you go out, to dinner, other, but still pretty close proximity with them?
if it weren't dinner where masks are not worn, i don't think i would have a problem, but masks off and that is just another story...
spinning from my last thread, i think this is appropriate and might help me sway my decision one way or the other.
if someone was not vaccinated, would you go out, to dinner, other, but still pretty close proximity with them?
if it weren't dinner where masks are not worn, i don't think i would have a problem, but masks off and that is just another story...
#2
Re: Would you go out with someone who is not vaccinated?
I probably would. It doesn't seem to make as much of a difference with Omicron, and I'm vaccinated, boosted and not in an age or health category that puts me at risk if somebody managed to breath some Delta at me.
If I still had older, unvaccinated family I needed to protect, I'd probably be less likely to do so, unless all parties were masked.
If I still had older, unvaccinated family I needed to protect, I'd probably be less likely to do so, unless all parties were masked.
#3
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,262
Received 135 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: Would you go out with someone who is not vaccinated?
Yes, I have no problem with anyone's vaccination status. I'm vaccinated, but not boosted.
If they request that I get a COVID test before visiting them, I'll do it. No argument from me.
I just give a 2 week buffer in-between visiting family and friends. I live by myself so that makes it easier for me.
If they request that I get a COVID test before visiting them, I'll do it. No argument from me.
I just give a 2 week buffer in-between visiting family and friends. I live by myself so that makes it easier for me.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off