View Poll Results: Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Yes.
0
0%
No.
100.00%
Maybe. (Please explain...)
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,869
Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
So I am meeting a friend for dinner tomorrow night. we've talked about in past, but not recently. i know she has an aversion to getting herself or children vaccinated. i really don't go into why and a whole diatribe of its' importance and safety. not my place i figure. everyone has right to choose and all that.
but, i am going out with her and simply said...."you're not vaccinated, right?" then she blows up like Vesuvius saying it's between her and G-D and that it is none of my business. i didn't say anything after that.
but, i felt it was my business because i wanted to know if she was because the next night (Thurs), i am seeing my dad and step-mom who are very immune-compromised and protect themselves like no other. so, i was asking for my health, so health, their health, my mom's (because i see her), etc. it just makes good sense if i should know and then i can get tested after or not go at all.
so, am i in the wrong by asking or is she by just going off like that? i didn't think it was anything to get offended over and yet...
but, i am going out with her and simply said...."you're not vaccinated, right?" then she blows up like Vesuvius saying it's between her and G-D and that it is none of my business. i didn't say anything after that.
but, i felt it was my business because i wanted to know if she was because the next night (Thurs), i am seeing my dad and step-mom who are very immune-compromised and protect themselves like no other. so, i was asking for my health, so health, their health, my mom's (because i see her), etc. it just makes good sense if i should know and then i can get tested after or not go at all.
so, am i in the wrong by asking or is she by just going off like that? i didn't think it was anything to get offended over and yet...
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,954
Received 345 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
It is not offensive and you did the right thing asking, considering the health of your dad/step mom.
Good luck keeping this from either getting locked or moved to Politics.
Good luck keeping this from either getting locked or moved to Politics.
Last edited by Noonan; 02-08-22 at 09:50 AM.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,664
Received 513 Likes on 409 Posts
Re: Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
Vaccinated people generally don't mind. Unvaccinated people are hit or miss.
So in general, no, it's not.
So in general, no, it's not.
#4
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,869
Re: Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
I didn’t even think I would receive such backlash or that it was political. Sure, I’ve seen the news and protesters against and choice and all that and I’m all for it, but this is a close friend and asking for more then just me.
now my question is, do I even go? If I don’t I know end of friendship and that would suck, but if I do I might be putting all near me at risk.
now my question is, do I even go? If I don’t I know end of friendship and that would suck, but if I do I might be putting all near me at risk.
#5
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,783
Received 321 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
If you're not comfortable, don't go.
#6
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,869
Re: Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?
I’m even afraid to ask if she tests. I know her and her kids all had it a long time ago, but still. If I don’t go, I know I am down one friendship though. Is my hesitation.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off