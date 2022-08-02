Is it offensive to ask if someone is vaccinated?

So I am meeting a friend for dinner tomorrow night. we've talked about in past, but not recently. i know she has an aversion to getting herself or children vaccinated. i really don't go into why and a whole diatribe of its' importance and safety. not my place i figure. everyone has right to choose and all that.



but, i am going out with her and simply said...."you're not vaccinated, right?" then she blows up like Vesuvius saying it's between her and G-D and that it is none of my business. i didn't say anything after that.



but, i felt it was my business because i wanted to know if she was because the next night (Thurs), i am seeing my dad and step-mom who are very immune-compromised and protect themselves like no other. so, i was asking for my health, so health, their health, my mom's (because i see her), etc. it just makes good sense if i should know and then i can get tested after or not go at all.



so, am i in the wrong by asking or is she by just going off like that? i didn't think it was anything to get offended over and yet...

