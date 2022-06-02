What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
I'm not a firefighter or The Six Million Dollar Man. But I do have motorcycles, a telescope, and a chainsaw.
That I drive a super fast electric car, and that I own over 2000 movies that I could watch any time I want instantly on my TV or even on my phone.
As the one who had to get up and light the heaters on cold mornings, the central heat is awesome.
I own my own house. Have a cool dog. And have a home theater with a 125 screen in the basement.
Not so much an accomplishment but my younger self would have been blown away by movie streaming options I have at my fingertips.
My electronics.
