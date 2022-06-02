DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!

   
Old 02-06-22, 08:01 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 26,864
Received 637 Likes on 422 Posts
What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
I'm not a firefighter or The Six Million Dollar Man. But I do have motorcycles, a telescope, and a chainsaw.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:08 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,898
Received 2,453 Likes on 1,596 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
That I drive a super fast electric car, and that I own over 2000 movies that I could watch any time I want instantly on my TV or even on my phone.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:14 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,946
Received 428 Likes on 247 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
As the one who had to get up and light the heaters on cold mornings, the central heat is awesome.
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:19 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 6,226
Received 398 Likes on 313 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
I'm a scholar and became a professor.
zyzzle is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:27 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,621
Received 111 Likes on 80 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
I don't understand what the title of this thread is supposed to mean.
movieguru is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:36 PM
  #6  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,158
Received 246 Likes on 176 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
Originally Posted by movieguru View Post
I don't understand what the title of this thread is supposed to mean.
What do you do today (or have today) that you would have thought was really cool when you were young?
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:53 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 25,191
Received 572 Likes on 402 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
I'm not a firefighter or The Six Million Dollar Man. But I do have motorcycles, a telescope, and a chainsaw.
If I had a motorcycle, I would use that as a pickup line.
Abob Teff is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 08:55 PM
  #8  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,390
Received 173 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
I could buy out an entire aisle of candy if I wanted to.
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 09:03 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,616
Received 1,174 Likes on 795 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
I own my own house. Have a cool dog. And have a home theater with a 125 screen in the basement.

Not so much an accomplishment but my younger self would have been blown away by movie streaming options I have at my fingertips.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-06-22, 09:14 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,648
Received 511 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: What fact about adult-you would child-you have thought AWESOME!
My electronics.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.