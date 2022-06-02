Using a public toilet when you are wearing shorts and other public bathroom complications.

If you are using a public toilet and you are wearing pants, the length and structure of the pants are so that they go down to your feet but everything rests comfortably above the shoe. However if you are wearing a pair of shorts, especially a pair of Nike shorts or something, if you pull them down they just fall right to the bathroom floor if you let them. You can pull them down to your knees and then just widen your stance to the point that they are stretched out and holding in place above the ground, but its still completely unpractical for when you have to wipe your ass. A couple times at camp grounds when there has been a bench I will have flip flops on and will just take my briefs and shorts completely off and hang them on the hook. But its still very hard to keep balance without walking barefoot on the gross bathroom stall floor while you are taking your shorts and underwear off. Most public restrooms have a small puddle off piss right in front of the toilet from people who will stand to pee in the toilet, making taking a shit with shorts on an unwinnable situation. The only solution I have come up with is starting at the bottom of the shorts and rolling them up along with my briefs until they are the length of a bandana and keep them at my knees so they don't touch the ground and will stay up high enough that they don't touch the floor, but its still a pain in the ass.



Other things I will do everytime I use a public shitter is take a handful of toilet paper and get it wet at the sink. I will wipe down the entire seat, and then wipe down the exposed part of the bowl at the front, both on top of the rim and on the inner top of the rim, just in case my man parts touch that part of the toilet when I am wiping. After that I will throw the toilet paper on the floor right in front of the toilet if there is a pile of piss and use my foot to mop it up and then kick it to the side. Then I will use dry toilet paper to drive off the seat. Public toilets in general are fucking disgusting, but are sometimes unavoidable. Does anyone else have similar issues or am I alone?