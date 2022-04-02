Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?

I was wondering if anyone else is like this, I had a buddy at work who told me that I reminded him of his Dad in that I was a really nice guy but if someone crossed me I held a grudge all the way to my grave, It really is true, If someone does me wrong it doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago I put that individual on a mental list in my head and depending on what they did I wait forever for karma to come collect on that person. Is anyone else like this?