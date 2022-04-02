Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
I was wondering if anyone else is like this, I had a buddy at work who told me that I reminded him of his Dad in that I was a really nice guy but if someone crossed me I held a grudge all the way to my grave, It really is true, If someone does me wrong it doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago I put that individual on a mental list in my head and depending on what they did I wait forever for karma to come collect on that person. Is anyone else like this?
Why, yes. I can be quite the vindictive little bitch.
Yes, I do. But maybe I shouldn't.
I once heard a news story about an elderly woman having a milestone birthday (maybe 100 years old?) and she said the secret to her long life was not holding grudges. Just have to let it go. It takes more of a mental health toll on you than you think.
Yes, I do. But maybe I shouldn't.
I once heard a news story about an elderly woman having a milestone birthday (maybe 100 years old?) and she said the secret to her long life was not holding grudges. Just have to let it go. It takes more of a mental health toll on you than you think.
Now that's mainly for the little things. Something major (killing a family member, making me homeless, etc.) I get. But the everyday slights? Eh.
I'm not responding to any of your threads after that post you made in 2007.
I think it depends on what the other person did. Also, if people didn't hold grudges, we wouldn't have prisons.
Easier to just do "ghosting" than dealing with lingering grudges/resentments.
Somewhat more tricky with "ghosting" a relative, especially if they live within driving distance.
