Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?

Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?

   
02-04-22, 04:13 PM
Thread Starter
 
MANBREASTS
 
Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
I was wondering if anyone else is like this, I had a buddy at work who told me that I reminded him of his Dad in that I was a really nice guy but if someone crossed me I held a grudge all the way to my grave, It really is true, If someone does me wrong it doesn't matter if it was 20 years ago I put that individual on a mental list in my head and depending on what they did I wait forever for karma to come collect on that person. Is anyone else like this?
02-04-22, 04:23 PM
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
Why, yes. I can be quite the vindictive little bitch.
02-04-22, 04:27 PM
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
Yes, I do. But maybe I shouldn't.

I once heard a news story about an elderly woman having a milestone birthday (maybe 100 years old?) and she said the secret to her long life was not holding grudges. Just have to let it go. It takes more of a mental health toll on you than you think.

02-04-22, 04:34 PM
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
I once heard a news story about an elderly woman having a milestone birthday (maybe 100 years old?) and she said the secret to her long life was not holding grudges. Just have to let it go. It takes more of a mental health toll on you than you think.
I mean there's this constant keeping track that needs to be done, when the other party is probably not even aware of if they are, cares as much as you do. Personally, I'm almost the opposite, unless there's like a pattern of abuse or something malicious, I don't get holding a grudge, but part of it is that I do stupid things too (especially when I was younger) and I'd hate to think someone is holding onto some hatred of me for that.

Now that's mainly for the little things. Something major (killing a family member, making me homeless, etc.) I get. But the everyday slights? Eh.
02-04-22, 04:44 PM
General Zod
 
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
I'm not responding to any of your threads after that post you made in 2007.
02-04-22, 04:55 PM
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
I think it depends on what the other person did. Also, if people didn't hold grudges, we wouldn't have prisons.
02-04-22, 05:10 PM
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
Easier to just do "ghosting" than dealing with lingering grudges/resentments.

Somewhat more tricky with "ghosting" a relative, especially if they live within driving distance.
02-04-22, 05:21 PM
Sonic
 
Re: Is anyone else in here someone who holds grudges forever?
