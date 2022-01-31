DVD Talk Forum

I saw a UFO tonight

I saw a UFO tonight

   
01-31-22, 08:50 PM
I saw a UFO tonight
About seven o'clock tonight, as I was getting out of my car, I saw something strange in the sky. At first I thought it was the moon, but it was in the northern sky, but quickly realized that isn't anyplace the moon appears (it follows the ecliptic, along with the sun and planets). A bright light, slowly moving north to south, with a kind of large spiral cloudy swirl around it like a hurricane or galaxy. I wasn't able to get a good photograph of it with my phone.

Got home and checked twitter, and lots other people saw it, too, from Missouri to Oklahoma, to Texas, to Georgia.





Apparently there was a SpaceX launch tonight, so it probably has something to do with that. At any rate, it's really disconcerting to look up in the sky and see something so unusual.

01-31-22, 09:14 PM
Re: I saw a UFO tonight


01-31-22, 09:29 PM
Re: I saw a UFO tonight
1 hour is too long for it to be a launch.

And their launches look more like this, but even these are rare:


01-31-22, 09:33 PM
Re: I saw a UFO tonight
video m'man, video!
01-31-22, 09:38 PM
Re: I saw a UFO tonight
It's a fuel dump of the Falcon 9 upper stage rocket.

You can see here a similar thing in 2018 and it happens well after launch. https://sattrackcam.blogspot.com/201...per-stage.html
01-31-22, 09:46 PM
Re: I saw a UFO tonight
The flash of light you saw in the sky was not a UFO. Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus.
