I saw a UFO tonight

About seven o'clock tonight, as I was getting out of my car, I saw something strange in the sky. At first I thought it was the moon, but it was in the northern sky, but quickly realized that isn't anyplace the moon appears (it follows the ecliptic, along with the sun and planets). A bright light, slowly moving north to south, with a kind of large spiral cloudy swirl around it like a hurricane or galaxy. I wasn't able to get a good photograph of it with my phone.Got home and checked twitter, and lots other people saw it, too, from Missouri to Oklahoma, to Texas, to Georgia.Apparently there was a SpaceX launch tonight, so it probably has something to do with that. At any rate, it's really disconcerting to look up in the sky and see something so unusual.