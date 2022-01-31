DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Dental plan recommendations?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Dental plan recommendations?

   
Old 01-31-22, 01:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,949
Received 203 Likes on 163 Posts
Dental plan recommendations?
As people know, dental costs in the US are insane, and public insurance (Medicare/Medicaid) offer little to no coverage. I need extensive work done, 2 implants finished, crowns, etc. I looked at Tufts Dental School but after reading the reviews I'm not sure I want to have the students do anything more than fill a cavity.

Are there any (affordable) dental plans that are worth a damn that don't cost a fortune? I need major work, and I know procedures like implants are considered "cosmetic" by many plans and also have limited coverage.
Eric F is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-31-22, 01:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,233
Received 128 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: Dental plan recommendations?
May I recommend searching for the dental office you want working on your teeth first, and then ask them what insurance plans they accept?



MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-31-22, 02:02 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,949
Received 203 Likes on 163 Posts
Re: Dental plan recommendations?
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
May I recommend searching for the dental office you want working on your teeth first, and then ask them what insurance plans they accept?
Trying to save money here so unfortunately I have to find the plan that has the best coverage for me and then work within their network. Going to have to do some research.
Eric F is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
The Bomb Cyclone of 2022

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.