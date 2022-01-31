Dental plan recommendations?

As people know, dental costs in the US are insane, and public insurance (Medicare/Medicaid) offer little to no coverage. I need extensive work done, 2 implants finished, crowns, etc. I looked at Tufts Dental School but after reading the reviews I'm not sure I want to have the students do anything more than fill a cavity.



Are there any (affordable) dental plans that are worth a damn that don't cost a fortune? I need major work, and I know procedures like implants are considered "cosmetic" by many plans and also have limited coverage.