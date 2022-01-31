Dental plan recommendations?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Dental plan recommendations?
As people know, dental costs in the US are insane, and public insurance (Medicare/Medicaid) offer little to no coverage. I need extensive work done, 2 implants finished, crowns, etc. I looked at Tufts Dental School but after reading the reviews I'm not sure I want to have the students do anything more than fill a cavity.
Are there any (affordable) dental plans that are worth a damn that don't cost a fortune? I need major work, and I know procedures like implants are considered "cosmetic" by many plans and also have limited coverage.
Are there any (affordable) dental plans that are worth a damn that don't cost a fortune? I need major work, and I know procedures like implants are considered "cosmetic" by many plans and also have limited coverage.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,233
Received 128 Likes on 101 Posts
Re: Dental plan recommendations?
May I recommend searching for the dental office you want working on your teeth first, and then ask them what insurance plans they accept?
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: Dental plan recommendations?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off