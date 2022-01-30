The unusual dating and romance thread: Like Only Otters Can
The unusual dating and romance thread: Like Only Otters Can
Given some of the unusual turns in other threads (COVID) and some potential derailments, I thought this thread may be a good repository for the depraved romantic adventures of the inhabitants of Otterville.
Maybe my headspace isn't great lately ... I've been away from home for too long and getting a little bored with hanging out with my housemates. Talk me down or egg me on? Sorry to say, I have always enjoyed a woman's company far more than a man's. My friends in life have largely been of the opposite sex.
Vibiana ... you taught me a new term ... "asexual but homoromantic." Interesting. I kind of like the sound of the notion of just enjoying somebody's company without pressure of putting out or getting anything. I thought that's what I was getting into this weekend before it broke down into young folks' bullshit.
Re: The unusual dating and romance thread: Like Only Otters Can
From the COVID thread:
I honestly think that sounds like a pretty nice evening, and I just proposed something like that to my friend from this weekend. I told her it is a "no pressure, no obligation, standing open invitation for a grown-up's night out." Nice quiet dinner, a show or some form of entertainment, and enjoying each other's company. I learned that she has been "self-medicating" due to this f--cked up teaching scenario we are in and I'm legitimately concerned about her. She is a little older than I thought (25, not 22) and said she can't wait for this school year to end so she can move and start fresh because she starts drinking and smoking the moment the day ends on Friday and pushes it all the way through Sunday night.
I wish I had known that before we killed a bottle of tequila ... and decided that "shots the next morning aren't shots ... they are boosters!"
Sometimes we all need a little compassion and caring.
Wow, I'll have to remember that one; asexual but homoromantic. Sounds so damn clinical, but it might actually be a good thing. But, I guess some could also say they're "asexual but hetroromantic" meaning interested in the opposite sex only for for the sake of positive interpersonal communication and friendship alone, purely nonsexual and platonic? How noble!
I wish I had known that before we killed a bottle of tequila ... and decided that "shots the next morning aren't shots ... they are boosters!"
Sometimes we all need a little compassion and caring.
Re: The unusual dating and romance thread: Like Only Otters Can
And you both pay your own tab, right?
Re: The unusual dating and romance thread: Like Only Otters Can
I'm not so sure that I'm looking forward to your "My Marriage May Be Over....Need Advice (Also Need Limes)" thread.
