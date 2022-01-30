Re: The Return of Crazy Deaf Girl!

I kid, of course.



Though this might be a good thread to discuss people's crazy online dating experiences. While CDG is up there, she might not even be my craziest. I think that spot is reserved for the Woman Who Was Actually A Man.



The short version:

Was talking with a "woman" online and we set up a coffee shop date. I was sitting at a table when a dude sat across from me and explained that he was who I was talking with. Taken aback, I said "You sure look different from your photos". He explained that he saw my profile and saw I was listed as straight so figured he'd create a fake female profile and, if I liked that personality, he could swing me to the other side of the fence. I was kind of flattered but no...no... Politely let him down and suggested he not to do that other men. I imagine some guys might not be so polite.



Then there was the woman who set up online dates to try to recruit people to Mormonism. Oy!