The Return of Crazy Deaf Girl!
Nearly 20 years ago this happened: How to get rid of a crazy deaf girl? - DVD Talk Forum
This morning, on an online dating app, I received this:
"Hey,
u may not remember me but we spoke on a chat many years ago
how r u
in case you forgot I am a deaf woman you talked with online
*smiles*"
You know what you have to do, for the good of otter.
But alright, if it's for Otter!
I kid, of course.
Though this might be a good thread to discuss people's crazy online dating experiences. While CDG is up there, she might not even be my craziest. I think that spot is reserved for the Woman Who Was Actually A Man.
The short version:
Was talking with a "woman" online and we set up a coffee shop date. I was sitting at a table when a dude sat across from me and explained that he was who I was talking with. Taken aback, I said "You sure look different from your photos". He explained that he saw my profile and saw I was listed as straight so figured he'd create a fake female profile and, if I liked that personality, he could swing me to the other side of the fence. I was kind of flattered but no...no... Politely let him down and suggested he not to do that other men. I imagine some guys might not be so polite.
Then there was the woman who set up online dates to try to recruit people to Mormonism. Oy!
Title 42, Chapter 126, section 12103 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (as amended) requires you to hate fuck her at least twice. Your penis meets the definition of an "auxiliary aid or service" under this section.
Sorry, don't blame me. Blame the law.
