Do you induce? (The induction cooktop thread)

Quote: Gas-burning stoves in kitchens across America may pose a greater risk to the planet and public health than previously thought, new research suggests.



The appliances release far more of the potent planet-warming gas methane than the Environmental Protection Agency estimates, Stanford University scientists found in a study published Thursday in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. The appliances also emit significant amounts of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant that can trigger asthma and other respiratory conditions.



Scientists and climate activists have increasingly urged homeowners to switch to all-electric stoves, water boilers and other appliances, even as the natural gas industry fights in New York and across the country to keep the signature blue flames of gas-burning stoves as a staple in American homes.

You likely have to replace most or all of your cookware since most does not work with induction cooktops.

Price.

They currently have 19 gas ranges under $600 and 38 under $700.

The currently have 16 electric ranges under $600 and 61 under $700.

The cheapest induction range they sell (a Frigidaire) is $1800+ with all the rest selling for north of $3K.

I think most people can agree that traditional electric cooktops suck. That just leaves induction cooktops, which I am only even somewhat even familiar with because they have started putting them into some higher-end motorized RVs, models that have foregone propane tanks in lieu of lithium battery banks, large solar panel arrays and a second alternator under the hood. I don't own an RV but am close enough to retirement to at least start daydreaming about one someday.

Here is an overview of induction stoves:

They seem to be a win-win except for two things:

You likely have to replace most or all of your cookware since most does not work with induction cooktops.

Price.

To this last point, I took a look at Home Depot's current lineup to compare general prices:

They currently have 19 gas ranges under $600 and 38 under $700.

The currently have 16 electric ranges under $600 and 61 under $700.

The cheapest induction range they sell (a Frigidaire) is $1800+ with all the rest selling for north of $3K.

Looking at the models that Best Buy sells, I am seeing similar prices. Looks like there is one Frigidaire model that can be had for more like $1250 if you can find it.

I've already reminded the wife that we have spent way too much money on the house this year already and she didn't push the issue. That said, this seems like a direction we are likely to go in the next couple of years. Hopefully the prices come down a lot by then.

So, does anyone have an induction cooktop or have experience using one? Thoughts?