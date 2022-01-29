Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
I've heard tell that beagles' levels of cuteness, intelligence, and general irascible likability are hard to beat. Do the great minds of Otter agree? Disagree?
They're great if you like your entire house chewed all to fuck and lying in a big slobber covered heap in like a month.
I have now been acquainted with two different couples over the years that had 5 beagles each. Beagles in large numbers are cool because they basically morph into one multi-faceted dog. The groupthink is strong with them.
As a standalone dog? Nope, they're OK but not in my personal top 10.
Ive never owned one but the few that Ive known have howled like motherfuckers. That alone disqualifies them for me.
I'd want a dog that's big enough to wrestle with, quiet, easy-going, and not so smart that he needs constant intellectual stimulation. A beagle is a smaller, loud, high-energy dog. So no.
