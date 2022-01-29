DVD Talk Forum

Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?

Other Talk

Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?

   
01-29-22, 02:46 PM
Join Date: Apr 2017
Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
I've heard tell that beagles' levels of cuteness, intelligence, and general irascible likability are hard to beat. Do the great minds of Otter agree? Disagree?
01-29-22, 03:49 PM
Join Date: Jan 2006
Re: Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
They're great if you like your entire house chewed all to fuck and lying in a big slobber covered heap in like a month.
01-29-22, 04:05 PM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Re: Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
I have now been acquainted with two different couples over the years that had 5 beagles each. Beagles in large numbers are cool because they basically morph into one multi-faceted dog. The groupthink is strong with them.

As a standalone dog? Nope, they're OK but not in my personal top 10.
01-29-22, 04:10 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Re: Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
Ive never owned one but the few that Ive known have howled like motherfuckers. That alone disqualifies them for me.
01-29-22, 04:22 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Re: Is it true that beagles are the greatest form of dog?
I'd want a dog that's big enough to wrestle with, quiet, easy-going, and not so smart that he needs constant intellectual stimulation. A beagle is a smaller, loud, high-energy dog. So no.



