Do you Wordle?
Do you Wordle?
https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/
Wordle 217 3/6
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Do you Wordle?
I've heard about this game and that's about the extent of my involvement with it.
Re: Do you Wordle?
It's fun, like crack, but without the life-destroying addiction.
Re: Do you Wordle?
I was resistant, because many were posting it on Facebook, but it is a fairly addictive puzzle.
I don't see your results well, here. Not sure how mine will appear:
Wordle 217 3/6
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Do you Wordle?
I've been doing this and lewdlegame.com it's a fun way to kill a minute a day.
Re: Do you Wordle?
andicus, Results aren't supposed to show the actual words, if that's what you mean. I see both of our blank/yellow/green boxes, though it looks like you use Wordle dark mode
