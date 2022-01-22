DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you Wordle?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Do you Wordle?

   
Old 01-22-22, 09:32 PM
  #1  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,767
Received 653 Likes on 467 Posts
Do you Wordle?
https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

Wordle 217 3/6

⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-22, 09:38 PM
  #2  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,767
Received 319 Likes on 203 Posts
Re: Do you Wordle?
I've heard about this game and that's about the extent of my involvement with it.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-22, 09:39 PM
  #3  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,767
Received 653 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Do you Wordle?
It's fun, like crack, but without the life-destroying addiction.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-22, 09:41 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,914
Received 305 Likes on 241 Posts
Re: Do you Wordle?
I was resistant, because many were posting it on Facebook, but it is a fairly addictive puzzle.

I don't see your results well, here. Not sure how mine will appear:

Wordle 217 3/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-22, 09:53 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 42,528
Received 493 Likes on 393 Posts
Re: Do you Wordle?
I've been doing this and lewdlegame.com it's a fun way to kill a minute a day.

Lewdle just has too restricted a dictionary.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-22-22, 09:53 PM
  #6  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,767
Received 653 Likes on 467 Posts
Re: Do you Wordle?
andicus, Results aren't supposed to show the actual words, if that's what you mean. I see both of our blank/yellow/green boxes, though it looks like you use Wordle dark mode
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Tesla and other Electric Cars Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.