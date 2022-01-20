The "What Have You Bought From Kickstarter?" Thread
The "What Have You Bought From Kickstarter?" Thread
I've been wanting to start a thread like this for a while. Rather than just starting a thread about an interesting Kickstarter, I was wondering if people could share things that they bought on Kickstarter -- both the good and bad experiences. I am always a little nervous buying an item that doesn't yet exist and not sure how it will turn out.
I have bought several things I have really liked. Most notably my Travel Jacket 2.0 from Baubax, which I love to travel with every time I fly. It's a little heavy and I just say they started a Kickstarter for a lighter-weight Travel Jacket 3.0. I might not actually need it, but I am signing up to get one any way. I really get a lot of use out of that.
I had far less success with Baubax's Travel Shoes and Travel Pants Kickstarters. Both those came back way too small for their given size. I tried to return both but that was right when Covid hit and they wouldn't take returns. About 18 months later, after the company was sold and restarted, I was finally able to get bigger sized shoes and pants and have to say I am very happy with the quality of both.
I've been waiting for this aptly-named long-spinning top called the Limbo for four years now. Never imagined I could have this long a wait on such a tiny and simple item, but allegedly it will be shipping in the next couple of weeks. We shall see.
I was also pretty happy with this overnight bag which is pretty well made and compact (though every time I use it my wife asks why don't I just use my rolling carry-on bag instead and frankly I don't have a great answer ).
Re: The "What Have You Bought From Kickstarter?" Thread
And oh yeah, I have already gotten seven years of use out of the Supply Single Edge 2.0 Stainless Steel razor. The guy who made it went on Shark Tank and now the razors are cheaper but no longer Stainless Steel, which is pretty disappointing. But mine should last a lifetime.
