DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Geeek Squad - Phishing/scammer Email

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Geeek Squad - Phishing/scammer Email

   
Old 01-18-22, 10:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,652
Received 115 Likes on 82 Posts
Geeek Squad - Phishing/scammer Email


I received this phishing phone scam email today. A renewal for a spanky $300 firewall! From Geeek Squad. Not from Geek Squad. Gah damn a software firewall.


Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Tesla and other Electric Cars Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.