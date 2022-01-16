DVD Talk Forum

Would you expect to be fired after receiving this card on your desk?

   
Old 01-16-22, 12:38 AM
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Would you expect to be fired after receiving this card on your desk?


This was from two years ago- I'm sure I'll eventually tell the whole story here, but just for the time being I want to ask if you received this card, would you think you were in any danger of being fired that month?

(I tacked the card up and took this picture because I had been afraid of being fired, and in the event I was I wanted some record of this card.)
Old 01-16-22, 12:51 AM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Re: Would you expect to be fired after receiving this card on your desk?
"Thank you for your perseverance and positive attitude. We are happy to have you part of our team."

Thank you, xxxxxxxx
So if that card is not acknowledging your appreciation of being an employee there, then how would you word a REAL thank you card showing authentic gesture to you?

Would be the ultimate insult to receive that card and find out later you getting fired. Please tell me that was not such the case?
Old 01-16-22, 12:52 AM
Premium Member
 
Re: Would you expect to be fired after receiving this card on your desk?
Depending on why I had already been afraid of being fired, then yes, quite possibly.
Old 01-16-22, 12:53 AM
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Re: Would you expect to be fired after receiving this card on your desk?
No, I would not have that expectation.

If my computer login credentials didnt work and had an unexpected meeting with HR, thats when I would expect to be fired. Fortunately, thats never happened.
