Would you expect to be fired after receiving this card on your desk?

This was from two years ago- I'm sure I'll eventually tell the whole story here, but just for the time being I want to ask if you received this card, would you think you were in any danger of being fired that month?
(I tacked the card up and took this picture because I had been afraid of being fired, and in the event I was I wanted some record of this card.)
"Thank you for your perseverance and positive attitude. We are happy to have you part of our team."
Thank you, xxxxxxxx
Thank you, xxxxxxxx
Would be the ultimate insult to receive that card and find out later you getting fired. Please tell me that was not such the case?
Depending on why I had already been afraid of being fired, then yes, quite possibly.
No, I would not have that expectation.
If my computer login credentials didnt work and had an unexpected meeting with HR, thats when I would expect to be fired. Fortunately, thats never happened.
