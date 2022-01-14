DVD Talk Forum

Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.

Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.

   
Old 01-14-22, 11:46 PM
GatorDeb
 
Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.
My husband lost this at the airport in July and the airport and the airline were unable to find it. I want to secretly buy it for him. I have been unable to locate it to purchase. Please help me find this hat! I'll ask him where he bought it if I have to but I'd rather not I want it to be a surprise. Thanks!

Memorial Ship Mikasa
Yokosuka

Old 01-14-22, 11:57 PM
Nick Danger
 
Re: Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.
I assume that you've sent a message to the Mikasa souvenir shop.

https://www.kinenkan-mikasa.or.jp/en...data/shop.html
Old 01-14-22, 11:59 PM
jfoobar
 
Re: Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.


Close enough, amirite?

In all seriousness, spent a few minutes looking and didn't come close.
Old 01-15-22, 12:04 AM
Dan
Dan
 
Re: Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.
https://www.kinenkan-mikasa.or.jp/e-...tail&no=000032

Good luck trying to order it and get it shipped to the US.
Old 01-15-22, 12:11 AM
GatorDeb
 
Re: Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.
OMG I knew I could count on you all. He visited Japan for the first time right before he met me in 2014 and he loves to visit ships, he probably bought it at the gift shop. In that listing the hat is only like 20 bucks with like 50 for shipping I'm guessing Japan to USA mail has recently gone up exorbitantly (we have family there).

Maybe one of you can find it in a U.S. shop?
Old 01-15-22, 12:14 AM
TomOpus
 
Re: Otters, I need your googling skills to find a hat.
I almost thought it was an Old Boy thread.
