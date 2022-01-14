Let's Talk About Filing Taxes!

For the past thirty or so years I've had my taxes done (for free!) by my parents. As retired aerospace engineers, they wanted something new to do so they started their own little tax/ investment company. But last year was it for them (they pretty old!) and I find myself needing to deal with my taxes on my own this year. Since Social Security is my only source of income (other than selling tidbits on Ebay - but that doesn't count for 2021 filing) I've been told that I don't even need to file anymore. That was true last year also, but I filed anyway so that I would be in the system if any more Stimulus Checks wandered out of D.C.So, I don't really want to go to a tax preparer due to the cost, and the fact that I'm not getting a refund, and that I may not even need to file and I don't want to pay someone to tell me that. So I'm thinking of tax software, like TurboTax or whatever. I already did a small bit of looking online at reviews and concluded that, as a home-owner, the FREE version wouldn't cut it, probably. I don't mind paying for the higher version, as long as I know it's something I'd actually be able to do on my own (as someone who hasn't done his own taxes since the early 1970s).I'm pretty sure a few other otters here have had to file taxes over the years, and wonder if they have any personal experiences with software they might share. Or just discuss filing in general.