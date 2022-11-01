DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

You think your boss is bad?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

You think your boss is bad?

   
Old 01-11-22, 07:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,883
Received 186 Likes on 152 Posts
You think your boss is bad?
New York, NY (CNN)There are difficult bosses. Then there are bosses who dump over 500 pounds of greasy pennies onto an ex-employee's driveway.

The US Department of Labor filed a lawsuit late last month against a Georgia auto repair shop for violating federal labor law, after its owner retaliated against a former employee who contacted the agency when he didn't receive his final paycheck.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/09/busin...ies/index.html

What a spiteful asshole. Ive had some bad bosses over the years but thats just ridiculous.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-11-22, 07:34 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,526
Received 106 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: You think your boss is bad?
They wouldn't have proof exactly how much they paid their ex employee if they just dumped pennies onto his driveway. He'll likely lose customers for doing this after posting it on his own website. It would be funny if every customer that still went to him, paid him for his services using only pennies.
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Deadpool 2022 edition

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.