You think your boss is bad?
New York, NY (CNN)There are difficult bosses. Then there are bosses who dump over 500 pounds of greasy pennies onto an ex-employee's driveway.
The US Department of Labor filed a lawsuit late last month against a Georgia auto repair shop for violating federal labor law, after its owner retaliated against a former employee who contacted the agency when he didn't receive his final paycheck.
What a spiteful asshole. Ive had some bad bosses over the years but thats just ridiculous.
They wouldn't have proof exactly how much they paid their ex employee if they just dumped pennies onto his driveway. He'll likely lose customers for doing this after posting it on his own website. It would be funny if every customer that still went to him, paid him for his services using only pennies.
