Gorillas in Space (or Scott Kelly pranks)
#1
Premium Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,954
Received 485 Likes on 383 Posts
Gorillas in Space (or Scott Kelly pranks)
We need more of this - in space and on Earth. This is from 2016.
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest...20110.amp.html
https://www.ladbible.com/news/latest...20110.amp.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off