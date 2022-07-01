Franchise owners/Self employed, how'd you do it?
So, after getting laid off in 2020 and ending up in a crappy job (detailed here) things have gotten so ridiculous at that job that my last day is on the 31st of January. It will be almost exactly a year at that place, which is a miracle. So, during the time of my layoff I did start exploring franchise ownership (manage from home type of franchises, not brick and mortar). It cooled off once I started my current job, but the terrible management culture that exists there got me not only seeking a new job, but also intensifying my search for a franchise model that fit for me. I found a photography franchise (for you parents of little ones, it's a company that does pre-school photos) that ticked all the boxes for me as far as ROI, home/life balance, low cost of entry and workable by me and my wife (who is retiring from teaching in May).
So, long story short, I start my training next week (I had already scheduled time off before the "last straw" happened at work) and was originally going to stay at my job a couple more months during the marketing/startup phase. This is a HUGE SCARY thiing to do, at least for me who has always had a 9-5 full time job for the last 30 years (save for the 9 month layoff). So my question to those of you who have done this or are self employed, how did you do it? How long did it take you to feel comfortable not having the 9-5 safety net? What road bumps did you encounter along the way?
For anyone who read my layoff thread, I'll be updating my unemployed thread.
