View Poll Results: Do you have any interest in monthly food subscription services?
Sure
0
0%
Maybe depends on the place and prices
0
0%
Uhhh No
2
100.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Taco Bell monthly food subscription service

   
Taco Bell monthly food subscription service
https://www.eater.com/2022/1/6/22870...national-debut

$10 for 1 taco per day for a month

Starting this week, people who love Taco Bell enough to have the fast food chain’s logo tattooed on their bodies will be able to show their dedication in a whole new way: by signing up for a subscription service that entitles the subscriber to one taco per day for 30 days for just $10 per month.

Called the Taco Lover’s Pass, the subscription, initially launched in Arizona, is managed through the Taco Bell app. After signing up, the user can order from a menu of different taco options, including the classic crunchy taco, the spicy potato soft taco, and Doritos Locos tacos. I’m no mathematician, but if the user actually redeems their daily taco, each one costs around 30 cents, a steal at a time when food prices are skyrocketing.

So are you in favor of more monthly food subscription services? I know Panera bread has a monthly service.
Last edited by DJariya; 01-06-22 at 11:42 PM.
Re: Taco Bell monthly food subscription service
My bowels vote "no"
