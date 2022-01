Taco Bell monthly food subscription service

Quote:

Starting this week, people who love Taco Bell enough to have the fast food chain’s logo tattooed on their bodies will be able to show their dedication in a whole new way: by signing up for a subscription service that entitles the subscriber to one taco per day for 30 days for just $10 per month.Called the Taco Lover’s Pass, the subscription, initially launched in Arizona , is managed through the Taco Bell app. After signing up, the user can order from a menu of different taco options, including the classic crunchy taco, the spicy potato soft taco, and Doritos Locos tacos. I’m no mathematician, but if the user actually redeems their daily taco, each one costs around 30 cents, a steal at a time when food prices are skyrocketing.