Taco Bell monthly food subscription service
Taco Bell monthly food subscription service
https://www.eater.com/2022/1/6/22870...national-debut
$10 for 1 taco per day for a month
So are you in favor of more monthly food subscription services? I know Panera bread has a monthly service.
Called the Taco Lover’s Pass, the subscription, initially launched in Arizona, is managed through the Taco Bell app. After signing up, the user can order from a menu of different taco options, including the classic crunchy taco, the spicy potato soft taco, and Doritos Locos tacos. I’m no mathematician, but if the user actually redeems their daily taco, each one costs around 30 cents, a steal at a time when food prices are skyrocketing.
