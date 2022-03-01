Winter 2022!
Winter 2022!
How's your winter shaping up so far?
Winter started crazy in the Mid-Atlantic area. The last week has been unusually warm, yesterday we were 62F. Today we were 32F with several inches of snow.
So far so good! Lots of rain and cold temps. I'm lovin' it!
It's been very warm. A woman walking her dog commented that I was walking in shorts and a T-shirt on Christmas. That's the pleasant side of global warming. The downside is that my rain gauge measured the least annual rainfall in 2021 since I started measuring in 2013.
