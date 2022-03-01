DVD Talk Forum

Winter 2022!

Winter 2022!

   
01-03-22, 05:55 PM
Winter 2022!
How's your winter shaping up so far?

Winter started crazy in the Mid-Atlantic area. The last week has been unusually warm, yesterday we were 62F. Today we were 32F with several inches of snow.
01-03-22, 05:58 PM
Re: Winter 2022!
So far so good! Lots of rain and cold temps. I'm lovin' it!
01-03-22, 06:13 PM
Re: Winter 2022!
It's been very warm. A woman walking her dog commented that I was walking in shorts and a T-shirt on Christmas. That's the pleasant side of global warming. The downside is that my rain gauge measured the least annual rainfall in 2021 since I started measuring in 2013.
