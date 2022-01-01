What did you enjoy or appreciate most in 2021?
We already have another thread about what we didn't like in 2021. However, there's plenty of neuroscience research showing that if we start with our highs instead of our lows, our positives instead of our negatives, it is better for our brains and our overall holistic health. I already posted in the other thread and wish I'd done it the opposite because that's the kind of person I try to be. At any rate, the question for this thread is:
What did you enjoy or appreciate most in 2021?
I'm glad to go first:
I had some personal trauma happen during 2020 (surprise, right?). It was tough, I had good support, but kept it essentially to myself. 1 year later, I essentially told all of my friends about what I had been going through and I got a huge wave of support. A true weight was lifted.
I started writing a gratitude journal in September and wrote 1 sentence of 1 thing I'm grateful for every day. The goal is to do this every day for at least 1 calendar year. I've really enjoyed doing this and have ended up writing about epic big events and also the simple little things, as well.
I watched our youngest kid in early elementary school learn to read even during their year of distanced online learning. Of course online school came with many challenges, but that kid learned to read. They adore reading now and I love it. They got lots of books as gifts for Christmas this year, for sure!
I created, adapted, or ushered in some new systems at work that have really helped things go more smoothly. Big parts of it are behind the scenes that 99/100 won't know about but they have made things not just easier but more fun. 2022 is the year a lot of this year's systems work will pay off, I think. We shall see.
I also am glad that work ended up healthy in a lot of ways where I saw it go very downhill for colleagues and other contexts. I say this in terms of pandemic and how personalities, politics, and power dynamics all unfolded. We have been relatively on the same page with our pandemic response the entire time, thankfully.
I am just so happy that The Book of Boba Fett exists. I know there's been a backlash in some fan circles who don't like how much love Boba Fett gets, but he has always been my favorite. To see my favorite character get his own show is simply delightful. I'm enjoying it so far and had a lot of hype leading into it, it's a lot of fun!
I took a few new steps in laying out my future professionally and my spouse and I took new steps in laying out our family's future. We started investing and doing better for how we save for retirement. And we had really good teamwork on family logistics, vacations, school, housekeeping, and general pandemic response. We grew and grew together.
2021 was far from a normal year but the vaccines allowed a return to a semblance of normalcy. I got to go to concerts again. Sporting events. I got to travel, go back home to Hawaii and hug my octogenarian dad. Visited my daughter in NYC over Thanksgiving and go to Broadway shows. I can do my job and see sick people and not worry about catching a potentially deadly infection in the process.
Also I got to go to our beautiful new NFL stadium, sit in my seats that I will own for the next 30 years and cheer on a team that I actually don't care at all about.
2021 wasn't all bad.
Being able to care for my dad in his last ten months of life. We had lived 875 miles apart since 1985, for my entire adult life. When my mother died in 2004, I was able to spend a week with her while she was in home hospice, but it wasn't the same as being able to totally take care of her.
In the same vein, being able to work from home. I've been doing that since March 2020. It made caregiving for my dad a much more manageable arrangement.
EDITED TO ADD that I have received two inheritances from my father and an uncle who died the year before. The security of that cushion has been a life changer.
Being able to see my sister and niece in person again without masks or social distancing. And I have to thank the vaccinations for that. We spent a year apart and my niece grew 4 inches.
And after not traveling in 2020, I did get to travel again in 2021 vacationing for a few days in October on my birthday in Hawaii.
And being able to return to work safely in person (although with masks and having vaccination requirement) and have some sense of normalcy, mainly the routine aspect. Also being around co-workers after working a year remotely.
and most of you know I love going to the movies. 2020 was a bad year for the theatre business and had closures, movies getting postponed months to a year and limited showings. Now 2021, theatres resumed full operation and I was able to go back to the movies semi-regularly. It brings a lot of joy having the "experience" back, especially for something like Spider-Man: No Way Home a few weeks ago.
Despite the turbulent last 6 months or so, 2021 was not the dumpster fire that 2020 was.
I accepted a new position within my company in June. I was at my wits end with my last position and was very close to outright quitting. The new position allowed me to be fully vested in my company and is far less stressful. Its been frustrating learning a new position from home but all-in-all, its been a great change for my career and my personal life.
