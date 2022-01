What did you enjoy or appreciate most in 2021?

We already have another thread about what we didn't like in 2021 . However, there's plenty of neuroscience research showing that if we start with our highs instead of our lows, our positives instead of our negatives, it is better for our brains and our overall holistic health. I already posted in the other thread and wish I'd done it the opposite because that's the kind of person I try to be. At any rate, the question for this thread is:I'm glad to go first:I had some personal trauma happen during 2020 (surprise, right?). It was tough, I had good support, but kept it essentially to myself. 1 year later, I essentially told all of my friends about what I had been going through and I got a huge wave of support. A true weight was lifted.I started writing a gratitude journal in September and wrote 1 sentence of 1 thing I'm grateful for every day. The goal is to do this every day for at least 1 calendar year. I've really enjoyed doing this and have ended up writing about epic big events and also the simple little things, as well.I watched our youngest kid in early elementary school learn to read even during their year of distanced online learning. Of course online school came with many challenges, but that kid learned to read. They adore reading now and I love it. They got lots of books as gifts for Christmas this year, for sure!I created, adapted, or ushered in some new systems at work that have really helped things go more smoothly. Big parts of it are behind the scenes that 99/100 won't know about but they have made things not just easier but more fun. 2022 is the year a lot of this year's systems work will pay off, I think. We shall see.I also am glad that work ended up healthy in a lot of ways where I saw it go very downhill for colleagues and other contexts. I say this in terms of pandemic and how personalities, politics, and power dynamics all unfolded. We have been relatively on the same page with our pandemic response the entire time, thankfully.I am just so happy thatexists. I know there's been a backlash in some fan circles who don't like how much love Boba Fett gets, but he hasbeen my favorite. To see my favorite character get his own show is simply delightful. I'm enjoying it so far and had a lot of hype leading into it, it's a lot of fun!I took a few new steps in laying out my future professionally and my spouse and I took new steps in laying out our family's future. We started investing and doing better for how we save for retirement. And we had really good teamwork on family logistics, vacations, school, housekeeping, and general pandemic response. We grew and grew together.