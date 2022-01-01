Re: What did you enjoy or appreciate most in 2021?

Being able to see my sister and niece in person again without masks or social distancing. And I have to thank the vaccinations for that. We spent a year apart and my niece grew 4 inches.



And after not traveling in 2020, I did get to travel again in 2021 vacationing for a few days in October on my birthday in Hawaii.



And being able to return to work safely in person (although with masks and having vaccination requirement) and have some sense of normalcy, mainly the routine aspect. Also being around co-workers after working a year remotely.



and most of you know I love going to the movies. 2020 was a bad year for the theatre business and had closures, movies getting postponed months to a year and limited showings. Now 2021, theatres resumed full operation and I was able to go back to the movies semi-regularly. It brings a lot of joy having the "experience" back, especially for something like Spider-Man: No Way Home a few weeks ago.



Despite the turbulent last 6 months or so, 2021 was not the dumpster fire that 2020 was.