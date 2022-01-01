DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

For those here who caught COVID-19, what were your symptoms and how long did recovery take?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: What were your symptoms for those who caught COVID-19?
Cough
0
0%
Fever
0
0%
Congestion
0
0%
Body aches
0
0%
Loss of taste and or smell
0
0%
Breathing difficulties
0
0%
Fatigue
0
0%
Diarrhea
0
0%
Vomiting
0
0%
Other symptoms not listed
0
0%
Required hospitalization
0
0%
Caught it, but completely Asymptomatic
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

For those here who caught COVID-19, what were your symptoms and how long did recovery take?

   
Old 01-01-22, 02:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,431
Received 1,337 Likes on 980 Posts
For those here who caught COVID-19, what were your symptoms and how long did recovery take?
So I'm curious for those of you who unfortunately caught COVID-19 in this forum? What were your symptoms and how bad was it or if you didn't experience much? And how long did it take for you to fully recover?

Cough, body aches, fever, stuffy nose, loss of taste or smell? When you caught it, were you vaccinated or did it happen prior to vaccines?

I've taken 4 tests in the last year and I am vaccinated and boosted and have not been positive or had any symptoms.

My office has had multiple people in the last month test positive and have had to miss work due to varying degrees of symptoms. One who I do know and work with, had to miss about a week and was pretty sick.

The poll is multiple picks if you had multiple symptoms.

I know not everyone who has these symptoms has COVID and it could purely be the cold or flu.
Last edited by DJariya; 01-01-22 at 02:25 PM.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
This thread will make you feel OLD

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.