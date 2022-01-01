For those here who caught COVID-19, what were your symptoms and how long did recovery take?

So I'm curious for those of you who unfortunately caught COVID-19 in this forum? What were your symptoms and how bad was it or if you didn't experience much? And how long did it take for you to fully recover?



Cough, body aches, fever, stuffy nose, loss of taste or smell? When you caught it, were you vaccinated or did it happen prior to vaccines?



I've taken 4 tests in the last year and I am vaccinated and boosted and have not been positive or had any symptoms.



My office has had multiple people in the last month test positive and have had to miss work due to varying degrees of symptoms. One who I do know and work with, had to miss about a week and was pretty sick.



The poll is multiple picks if you had multiple symptoms.



I know not everyone who has these symptoms has COVID and it could purely be the cold or flu.