What one thing did you hate most about 2021?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 44,691
Received 355 Likes on 316 Posts
What one thing did you hate most about 2021?
We started with a riot on the capitol 6 days after the year started. 6 days. People died. People got hurt. Democracy was literally under attack, brutally. A lot of good people died. A lot of good people got sick. Areas of the country were dry, on fire. 2021 just sucked as a whole.
Air your grievances.
What one thing did you hate most about 2021?
For me: Covid. The way we look at things, people, touching stuff, wearing masks. It’s a world we’ve never known and I’m sure many never dreamed of ever knowing ever. And we’re not even making headroom. Sure we got vaccines and boosters and pills to combat, but even boosted are getting infected. They’re not dying to my knowledge, but is it just a matter of time? It’s gotten worse than earlier and last year. Relaxing standards my ass. This thing is a beast. A big, nasty beast that has taken so much from so many. It blows.
Air your grievances.
What one thing did you hate most about 2021?
For me: Covid. The way we look at things, people, touching stuff, wearing masks. It’s a world we’ve never known and I’m sure many never dreamed of ever knowing ever. And we’re not even making headroom. Sure we got vaccines and boosters and pills to combat, but even boosted are getting infected. They’re not dying to my knowledge, but is it just a matter of time? It’s gotten worse than earlier and last year. Relaxing standards my ass. This thing is a beast. A big, nasty beast that has taken so much from so many. It blows.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,769
Received 631 Likes on 479 Posts
Re: What one thing did you hate most about 2021?
4 people in my life died. Two personal, one work, and one that was some of both. That last one really hurt. She was the only person I was looking forward to seeing again in the office.
And speaking of work, it continues to piss me off such that Im thinking of finishing my degree and finding someplace else after 24 years of being with the same organization.
And speaking of work, it continues to piss me off such that Im thinking of finishing my degree and finding someplace else after 24 years of being with the same organization.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off