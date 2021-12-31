What one thing did you hate most about 2021?

We started with a riot on the capitol 6 days after the year started. 6 days. People died. People got hurt. Democracy was literally under attack, brutally. A lot of good people died. A lot of good people got sick. Areas of the country were dry, on fire. 2021 just sucked as a whole.



Air your grievances.



For me: Covid. The way we look at things, people, touching stuff, wearing masks. It’s a world we’ve never known and I’m sure many never dreamed of ever knowing ever. And we’re not even making headroom. Sure we got vaccines and boosters and pills to combat, but even boosted are getting infected. They’re not dying to my knowledge, but is it just a matter of time? It’s gotten worse than earlier and last year. Relaxing standards my ass. This thing is a beast. A big, nasty beast that has taken so much from so many. It blows.