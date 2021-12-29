This thread will make you feel OLD
As a followup to Ive been a forum member almost 22yrs. What have I done with my life?, I thought it would be helpful (sadistic and cruel) to create a thread in which we can all post things that remind each other what a sad lot of curmudgeonly geriatrics we have become (or soon will). Maybe I am just mad about getting my AARP invitation letter several weeks back. Who knows?
I'll start:
Captain Kirk died in Generations in 1994. In 2022, he will have been dead for as long as his character was alive during Star Trek history. Character first appeared in 1966 and died 28 years later in 1994. 1994 will soon be 28 years ago and the character of Kirk will have been death for half of Star Trek's history.
There are voters who were born since the World Trade Center collapsed. To them it's just history, like the sinking of the Lusitania.
