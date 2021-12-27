DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP NORML54601

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

RIP NORML54601

   
Old 12-27-21, 07:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 6,197
Received 81 Likes on 58 Posts
RIP NORML54601
Is there a general thread where we track dead forum members? Recently learned that the guy quoted twice in my signature, NORML54601, passed a couple of months ago. While I didn't know him personally, I always found his posts entertaining.
emanon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 07:55 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,756
Received 408 Likes on 263 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Hmm I don't know but I don't think it would be too much to ask that if anyone is dying that they log in to let us know as like the last thing they do.
General Zod is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 07:57 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 6,197
Received 81 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Hmm I don't know but I don't think it would be too much to ask that if anyone is dying that they log in to let us know as like the last thing they do.
It would be a great help. From there, who knows...maybe we could establish a Dead Pool for forum members instead of celebrities!!!
emanon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 09:07 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 18,012
Received 348 Likes on 265 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
RIP, NORML54601. Any idea of what he died, emanon?
Norm de Plume is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 09:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Hokeyboy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,606
Received 219 Likes on 151 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Well fuck. RIP and Godspeed, NORML...
Hokeyboy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 09:38 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,097
Received 364 Likes on 265 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Oh no! I was friends with Norml on Facebook. He seemed like a good person.
Last edited by Kurt D; 12-27-21 at 11:57 PM.
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Sonic (12-27-21)
Old 12-27-21, 09:38 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,584
Received 88 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
That's very sad to hear. RIP NORML54601
Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 10:00 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 14,378
Received 222 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
I remember seeing the username often in posts, but don't remember anything about him.
Didn't realize his last post was over 4 years ago.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 10:53 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,151
Received 454 Likes on 325 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by emanon View Post
Is there a general thread where we track dead forum members? Recently learned that the guy quoted twice in my signature, NORML54601, passed a couple of months ago. While I didn't know him personally, I always found his posts entertaining.
I say let them have their own thread. Might be me some day.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 11:03 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,097
Received 364 Likes on 265 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I say let them have their own thread. Might be me some day.
You got any special information you want to share with us?
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 11:06 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 6,197
Received 81 Likes on 58 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by Norm de Plume View Post
RIP, NORML54601. Any idea of what he died, emanon?
Not sure. Those who knew his real name can google him and see that he had a bit of legal issues occur last year. Looked like he was in a mess of shit. And then some more shortly before his death in October.
emanon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 11:11 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,097
Received 364 Likes on 265 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Just very very sad
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 11:23 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 24,880
Received 494 Likes on 364 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Hmm I don't know but I don't think it would be too much to ask that if anyone is dying that they log in to let us know as like the last thing they do.
Or the first thing they do from the other side ...
Abob Teff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-21, 11:58 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,151
Received 454 Likes on 325 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
You got any special information you want to share with us?
I previously mentioned that I had a quadruple bypass last January. I was 99% blocked to my heart. Had congestive heart failure. Trying my best to avoid a return trip to the hospital. But one never knows.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 12:01 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 9,097
Received 364 Likes on 265 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I previously mentioned that I had a quadruple bypass last January. I was 99% blocked to my heart. Had congestive heart failure. Trying my best to avoid a return trip to the hospital. But one never knows.
I recall that now. I was hoping my jibe pointed more towards 'might' meaning you had the secret to immortality!

Take care!
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 12:23 AM
  #16  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,584
Received 88 Likes on 64 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I previously mentioned that I had a quadruple bypass last January. I was 99% blocked to my heart. Had congestive heart failure. Trying my best to avoid a return trip to the hospital. But one never knows.
Fuck bro fuck.
Why do bad things happen to good people?
Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 12:44 AM
  #17  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 18,993
Received 187 Likes on 106 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
I previously mentioned that I had a quadruple bypass last January. I was 99% blocked to my heart. Had congestive heart failure. Trying my best to avoid a return trip to the hospital. But one never knows.
Holy crap, dude! Take care of yourself, please!
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 03:01 AM
  #18  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,625
Received 603 Likes on 434 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by emanon View Post
Those who knew his real name can google him and see that he had a bit of legal issues occur last year. Looked like he was in a mess of shit.
Out of respect, I won't link to the story, but yeah... "bit of legal issues" and "in a mess of shit" sure is one way to put it...
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Dan:
emanon (12-28-21), Kurt D (12-28-21)
Old 12-28-21, 03:28 AM
  #19  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
William Fuld's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Posts: 3,791
Received 36 Likes on 21 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
That doesn't make me curious at all.
William Fuld is offline  
Reply Like
The following 7 users liked this post by William Fuld:
Chrisedge (12-28-21), EdTheRipper (12-28-21), LurkerDan (12-28-21), spainlinx0 (12-28-21), tommyp007 (12-28-21), Trevor (12-28-21), Vibiana (12-28-21) and 2 others liked this post. (Show less...)
Old 12-28-21, 04:19 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,151
Received 454 Likes on 325 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
I recall that now. I was hoping my jibe pointed more towards 'might' meaning you had the secret to immortality!

Take care!
Don't know about immortality but it's one way to lose weight. Back when I lived in San Diego I was, at times, around 170 pounds. Now I'm around 125.

Originally Posted by Sonic View Post
Fuck bro fuck.
Why do bad things happen to good people?
Wish I knew. Shit happens.

Originally Posted by Bronkster View Post
Holy crap, dude! Take care of yourself, please!
Toughest part is the lifestyle change. Especially when one loves eating. I haven't gone completely vegan like RandyC after his heart attack but I've dipped my toes into it. When I read food labels, it's not only checking sodium but now includes sugar (and especially added sugar) and fat and cholesterol. It's a head-spinning balance. But I'm trying.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 08:36 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 26,671
Received 588 Likes on 393 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
I didn't know that RandyC had gone full vegan. That takes some commitment.

It's too bad that Norml passed away. His posts amused me.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 12:59 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,151
Received 454 Likes on 325 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
I didn't know that RandyC had gone full vegan. That takes some commitment.

It's too bad that Norml passed away. His posts amused me.
He loves to post pictures of his meals on Facebook. A lot of it looks pretty good. He even drives a Tesla now. He seems pretty content out in TN.

And I'm sorry to hear about Norml.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 01:20 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,652
Received 133 Likes on 98 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
Out of respect, I won't link to the story, but yeah... "bit of legal issues" and "in a mess of shit" sure is one way to put it...


Originally Posted by William Fuld View Post
That doesn't make me curious at all.

Umm yeah that can't be left without some help. PM us or something.

​​​​​​​
d2cheer is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 03:17 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LurkerDan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: The People's Republic of Boulder
Posts: 23,007
Received 173 Likes on 127 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
RIP NORML, and yeah, I am curious too. I definitely remember the name, though the only specific thing I remember is that NORML referred to marijuana legalization.
LurkerDan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-21, 04:32 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 3,090
Received 344 Likes on 237 Posts
Re: RIP classicman
Damn. I remember his crazy threads. Sucks he’s gone.
Now I’m curious about all this crazy shit though.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.