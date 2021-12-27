RIP NORML54601
RIP NORML54601
Is there a general thread where we track dead forum members? Recently learned that the guy quoted twice in my signature, NORML54601, passed a couple of months ago. While I didn't know him personally, I always found his posts entertaining.
Hmm I don't know but I don't think it would be too much to ask that if anyone is dying that they log in to let us know as like the last thing they do.
RIP, NORML54601. Any idea of what he died, emanon?
Well fuck. RIP and Godspeed, NORML...
Oh no! I was friends with Norml on Facebook. He seemed like a good person.
That's very sad to hear. RIP NORML54601
I remember seeing the username often in posts, but don't remember anything about him.
Didn't realize his last post was over 4 years ago.
Just very very sad
Take care!
And I'm sorry to hear about Norml.
Umm yeah that can't be left without some help. PM us or something.
RIP NORML, and yeah, I am curious too. I definitely remember the name, though the only specific thing I remember is that NORML referred to marijuana legalization.
Damn. I remember his crazy threads. Sucks he’s gone.
Now I’m curious about all this crazy shit though.
