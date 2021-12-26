General Death and Taxes Question

Some of you may know that recently my wife inherited six figures from her grandpa. This came in the form of a trust that he himself inherited. The amount that was sent to the six beneficiaries was over two million. This was divided between her three uncles, her aunt, and her Dad. Her Dad passed away a few years ago, so she and her brother assumed his share. Now her Uncle Bob (not his real name obviously) calls and says he wants $16k from her and her brother to help cover "fees and expenses" from her grandpa's estate. My wife is like "no problem, Uncle Bob" and wants to send it. Her brother feels the same way. I have questions though. She says that asking him questions will just anger him (he lost his brother and his dad after all) and we should just pay because the others are. The other uncles and aunt are paying $32k each.



But all we were told is that it will cover all his death expenses. Nothing itemized or detailed. Just send money and I'll take care of it. I want to know if I need info for tax reasons (I know I will have to pay capital gain taxes on the IRA portion of the inheritance) why I sent someone $16k. And honestly, I'd like to know why he isn't paying it himself. Uncle Bob is in charge of the grandpa's estate. But it's not the one that the money came from. I know that Grandpa has a house he owned that was probably worth a few hundred K and an old truck worth maybe 10k. Those are both controlled by Uncle Bob now.



So here is my question. My wife isn't exactly happy with me for questioning this (no, she doesn't want to divorce me again) and I want to make things right, but I want to know what to do. Should I just send it and not worry? After all she's getting me a Tesla, and we'd have six figures in savings even after this. Am I right to be concerned? I don't think Uncle Bob is ripping us off, but the fact he has the house and truck plus more than twice as much as what my wife inherited... I dunno. What would Uncle Bob do if grandpa died without an inheritance? Would he still be asking for the $16k? Or does he figure be grateful, you just made a lot more than that.



Thoughts?