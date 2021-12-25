DVD Talk Forum

Merry Christmas!

12-25-21, 03:12 AM
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Maryland, USA
Posts: 1,588
Received 97 Likes on 72 Posts
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas everyone!

my son is very upset because I ordered his gift, a video game, from Amazon and they dropped the ball on the delivery and don't have a new delivery date. So instead of opening a box with a video game, he gets to open a box with a new belt and socks.
