Merry Christmas!
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas everyone!
my son is very upset because I ordered his gift, a video game, from Amazon and they dropped the ball on the delivery and don't have a new delivery date. So instead of opening a box with a video game, he gets to open a box with a new belt and socks.
my son is very upset because I ordered his gift, a video game, from Amazon and they dropped the ball on the delivery and don't have a new delivery date. So instead of opening a box with a video game, he gets to open a box with a new belt and socks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off