DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: Well, WTF is it??
Mac
2
66.67%
PC
1
33.33%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??

   
Old 12-24-21, 12:39 AM
  #1  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,588
Received 596 Likes on 428 Posts
Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
What is this an image of?

Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-21, 12:42 AM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,897
Received 466 Likes on 368 Posts
Re: Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Huh?
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-21, 12:45 AM
  #3  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,588
Received 596 Likes on 428 Posts
Re: Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Sorry, no "What are you, high?" option this time.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-21, 12:53 AM
  #4  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,897
Received 466 Likes on 368 Posts
Re: Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Well the Macintosh in the picture is the precursor to today’s Mac. I used these a lot when in middle school. It did run on the first Mac OS. So…Mac.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-21, 12:55 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,837
Received 280 Likes on 224 Posts
Re: Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
It's a PCjr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_PCjr
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-21, 12:56 AM
  #6  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 16,897
Received 466 Likes on 368 Posts
Re: Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Wha? Nope.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macintosh



E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-24-21, 01:08 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Ruler
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 22,743
Received 403 Likes on 260 Posts
Re: Not a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
^^ Bought one of those brand new when they first came out. Bought it from Steve Yeager of the Dodgers who was promoting it as a computer store on Reseda. The first Mac..

The photo fist posted is of a PC.
General Zod is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.