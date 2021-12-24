View Poll Results: Well, WTF is it??
Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
What is this an image of?
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Huh?
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Sorry, no "What are you, high?" option this time.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Well the Macintosh in the picture is the precursor to today’s Mac. I used these a lot when in middle school. It did run on the first Mac OS. So…Mac.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Wha? Nope.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macintosh
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
^^ Bought one of those brand new when they first came out. Bought it from Steve Yeager of the Dodgers who was promoting it as a computer store on Reseda. The first Mac..
The photo fist posted is of a PC.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Why did the image change while i was looking at it
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Poll results are not definitive. I'm disappointed.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Like andicus said - it's a PCJr. Runs MSDOS. The image from the OP is *not* a "Mac" - IBM never made anything but PC systems (running MSDOS and later Windows).
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
There seems to be some serious confusion. Maybe this will help. Is this a cat or is this a dog?
Dice or American Idol Bo Bice?
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
We had a PCjr, I spent many hours with it. That picture above is nothing like it.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
I'm gonna go with blue and black.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
^ more like...
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
I had no idea you smoked so much pot!
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
In answer you your original query, the first image appears to be a PC, the second, an early Macintosh. The gif appears to change at a variable rate, or something.
I stand corrected, it's a png. an ambiguous png.
eta I could swear it changed while observing from my windows device. Perhaps I misremembered, and first looked at it on the windows machine, then quickly went to my phone, and my mind conflated the two viewings.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
For what it's worth, the pictures appear totally different on my iPhone vs laptop screen. There is no mixed image appearance on my iPhone.
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
On iPhone, using safari, in the thread, it appears as a PC, but when I click the image to view it in the gallery, it converts to the mac image.