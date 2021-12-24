DVD Talk Forum

Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??

Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: Well, WTF is it??
Mac
5
27.78%
PC
13
72.22%
Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??

   
Old 12-24-21, 12:39 AM
  #1
Dan
Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
What is this an image of?

Old 12-24-21, 12:42 AM
  #2
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Huh?
Old 12-24-21, 12:45 AM
  #3
Dan
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Sorry, no "What are you, high?" option this time.
Old 12-24-21, 12:53 AM
  #4
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Well the Macintosh in the picture is the precursor to today’s Mac. I used these a lot when in middle school. It did run on the first Mac OS. So…Mac.
Old 12-24-21, 12:55 AM
  #5
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
It's a PCjr.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_PCjr
Old 12-24-21, 12:56 AM
  #6
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Wha? Nope.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Macintosh



Old 12-24-21, 01:08 AM
  #7
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
^^ Bought one of those brand new when they first came out. Bought it from Steve Yeager of the Dodgers who was promoting it as a computer store on Reseda. The first Mac..

The photo fist posted is of a PC.
Old 12-24-21, 01:26 AM
  #8
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Why did the image change while i was looking at it
Old 12-24-21, 01:31 AM
  #9
Dan
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
Why did the image change while i was looking at it
Old 12-24-21, 01:37 AM
  #10
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
If you can add sound to that you'll be riding high! 23 Skiddoo!
Old 12-24-21, 09:23 AM
  #11
Dan
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Poll results are not definitive. I'm disappointed.
Old 12-24-21, 09:48 AM
  #12
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Like andicus said - it's a PCJr. Runs MSDOS. The image from the OP is *not* a "Mac" - IBM never made anything but PC systems (running MSDOS and later Windows).
Old 12-24-21, 10:37 AM
  #13
Dan
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
There seems to be some serious confusion. Maybe this will help. Is this a cat or is this a dog?



Dice or American Idol Bo Bice?
Old 12-24-21, 11:17 AM
  #14
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by BobO'Link View Post
Like andicus said - it's a PCJr. Runs MSDOS. The image from the OP is *not* a "Mac" - IBM never made anything but PC systems (running MSDOS and later Windows).
Thirded. The twin cartridge drives below the floppy drive are a giveaway. Source: we had one.
Old 12-24-21, 11:41 AM
  #15
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by andicus View Post
I thought this was released in 1983? I was stationed in Reston, VA when these were first released. I thought there were over priced. Our IBM tech who worked on our IBM mainframes brought one when they first came out.
Old 12-24-21, 11:57 AM
  #16
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by andicus View Post
Absolutely wrong.

We had a PCjr, I spent many hours with it. That picture above is nothing like it.
Old 12-24-21, 12:08 PM
  #17
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
I'm gonna go with blue and black.
Old 12-24-21, 12:14 PM
  #18
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??

Old 12-24-21, 12:19 PM
  #19
Dan
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
^ more like...
Old 12-24-21, 01:08 PM
  #20
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
I had no idea you smoked so much pot!
Old 12-24-21, 01:15 PM
  #21
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Is it supposed to do something? I mean, besides look messed up.
Old 12-24-21, 01:58 PM
  #22
Dan
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
I had no idea you smoked so much pot!
Those damn loquats messed with me brain!
Old 12-24-21, 02:34 PM
  #23
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
Originally Posted by Dan View Post
Those damn loquats messed with me brain!

In answer you your original query, the first image appears to be a PC, the second, an early Macintosh. The gif appears to change at a variable rate, or something.

I stand corrected, it's a png. an ambiguous png.

eta I could swear it changed while observing from my windows device. Perhaps I misremembered, and first looked at it on the windows machine, then quickly went to my phone, and my mind conflated the two viewings.
Old 12-24-21, 02:36 PM
  #24
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
For what it's worth, the pictures appear totally different on my iPhone vs laptop screen. There is no mixed image appearance on my iPhone.
Old 12-24-21, 02:45 PM
  #25
re: Becoming a tech thread: Is this a Mac or is this a PC??
On iPhone, using safari, in the thread, it appears as a PC, but when I click the image to view it in the gallery, it converts to the mac image.
