Cat goes missing for 3 days, returns with receipt for 3 fish

   
Cat goes missing for 3 days, returns with receipt for 3 fish


The cat returned with a mysterious receipt that mentioned it was 3 mackerels in debt. Its owner photographed the cat with the note written in Thai language. It loosely translated to: Your cat kept stacking my mackerels and I gave him three. At the end of the note, the owner identified itself as Aunty May from alley no. 2.

https://tweetcat.net/pet-cat-goes-mi...pt-for-3-fish/

Thats one shifty (but satisfied) looking cat.
