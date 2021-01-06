DVD Talk Forum

2021 TOTY Vote Thread

View Poll Results: The 2021 Thread of the Year should be...
My Marriage May Be Over....Need Advice (Also need Beans)
1
100.00%
Who owns the leftovers
0
0%
So one of my kids is trans... and I think that I am too
0
0%
Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
0
0%
Ive been a forum member almost 22yrs. What have I done with my life?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

2021 TOTY Vote Thread

   
2021 TOTY Vote Thread
It's that time of year again. It's time for the TOTY's. For those of you who are new here the TOTY's stand for "Thread of the Year." We nominate threads we liked over the year and then we vote on them a bit later. The time to vote has come. I'll keep the poll portion of the thread open for one month so we can capture all the slow-timers in here who only check in once in a while. Not as many submissions this year, but what the hell, here we go.

Current Nominees
1. My Marriage May Be Over....Need Advice (Also need Beans)
2. Who owns the leftovers
3. So one of my kids is trans... and I think that I am too
4. Capitol Building Riot Jan 6, 2021
5. Ive been a forum member almost 22yrs. What have I done with my life?
