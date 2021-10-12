New FDA-Approved Eye Drug Can Improve Close-Up Vision and Reduce Need for Reading Glasses

Quote:

A new drug aimed at improving close-up vision is now available by prescription at pharmacies in the United States.Pilocarpine eye drops  sold under the brand name Vuity  may replace reading glasses for millions of people who suffer from age-related blurry vision.The drug was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October and became available to the public this week, according to KIRO-TV. It can reportedly take effect within 15 minutes.One drop in each eye can give users sharper vision for 6 to 10 hours. A 30-day supply of Vuity costs about $80.The Pharmaceutical Business Review (PBR) reports that the product can improve the up-close and intermediate vision of adults without affecting their distance vision."We are pleased to be able to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to market sooner than expected for the millions of Americans with presbyopia who may benefit from it," said Allergan medical therapeutics senior vice president Jag Dosanjh, according to PBR.