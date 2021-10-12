DVD Talk Forum

Rambo the gatah found living in Sringfield, MA river

Rambo the gatah found living in Sringfield, MA river

   
Old 12-10-21, 01:18 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,732
Received 168 Likes on 139 Posts
Rambo the gatah found living in Sringfield, MA river
https://bangordailynews.com/2021/12/...massachusetts/

Rambo the gatah living it up in the Berkshires. How did you get there? Oh the places youve been, things youve seen.
