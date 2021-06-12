Micro-balancing parenting style
Micro-balancing parenting style
Last night I had my mind blown by my brother-in-law. He came up to MA from NY for his mother's birthday party. He has a child that's just over a year old and it appears that his wife and he try to micro-balance their efforts with their kid. Both of them work from home but she goes to daycare daily. If their kid needs a diaper change when they are home it's apparently closely monitored who does what and when. He felt he was going deep in the hole coming up to MA for an overnight trip and would owe his wife, and not in the sense that 'hey, I owe you one, thanks for letting me do that,' but the balance sheet was deeply out of balance.
They were both here for Thanksgiving and were clearly keeping tabs on one another then too. Can you think of anything more exhausting than raising a child AND keeping tabs on a micro-level of who fed the baby today or changed the last diaper? I can't help but think this is a parenting style that will lead to doom or divorce.
Re: Micro-balancing parenting style
I agree with your assessment. It's a recipe for disaster.
Re: Micro-balancing parenting style
What is the purpose of that? The baby doesn't care (or if we're talking bonding it goes far beyond feeding and diaper changes). It sounds like something you do when you don't trust the other person to pull their weight, especially in a situation where, as far as I remember, both people are exhausted and the last thing you need is an excel sheet to fill out.
The other thought I had was that when he hits 18, the kid is going to get an itemized bill for all the caring they did for him since it'll be tracked down to the penny.
Re: Micro-balancing parenting style
The only thing I could see in defense of that is if one parent has a reputation of not carrying their weight around the house, like in a mentally ill kinda way where they simply couldn't do it on their own without a structured process. An itemized list may be the only way they can keep themselves on track.
When ours was born, he had issues putting on weight so he was on a strict feeding schedule, like he had to be woken up and force fed every couple of hours. We went through so many legal yellow pads with the times and amounts tracked so that we could be sure he was eating enough.
Re: Micro-balancing parenting style
I'm not a parent, so what do I know ... but this is their first kid, right?
Re: Micro-balancing parenting style
Scorekeeping kills relationships.
If there's more to the story like milo bloom points out, there is a time and place for what would otherwise seem like over-organization.
The truth is in most hetero couples, even with intentional organization the mother almost always ends up as the default or "primary" parent. It's another another of gendered inequalities in even the best-intended homes. I know it's not easy to admit because lots of guys like to think "I'm not that guy," yet it happens more than we know.
If there's more to the story like milo bloom points out, there is a time and place for what would otherwise seem like over-organization.
