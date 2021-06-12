Micro-balancing parenting style

Last night I had my mind blown by my brother-in-law. He came up to MA from NY for his mother's birthday party. He has a child that's just over a year old and it appears that his wife and he try to micro-balance their efforts with their kid. Both of them work from home but she goes to daycare daily. If their kid needs a diaper change when they are home it's apparently closely monitored who does what and when. He felt he was going deep in the hole coming up to MA for an overnight trip and would owe his wife, and not in the sense that 'hey, I owe you one, thanks for letting me do that,' but the balance sheet was deeply out of balance.



They were both here for Thanksgiving and were clearly keeping tabs on one another then too. Can you think of anything more exhausting than raising a child AND keeping tabs on a micro-level of who fed the baby today or changed the last diaper? I can't help but think this is a parenting style that will lead to doom or divorce.