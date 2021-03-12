Hey! I just finished college at age 57!

Back on Dec 7, 2013, I filled out this card. I had just decided to go back to school. I was 49 years old.I started that spring at community college. Four years later, I transferred to Cal State University at Dominguez Hills. Four years after that, I just finished my last class.Bachelors of Science in Applied Studies. Summa Cum Laude and barring any issue with this final class, a 4.0.Congrats to me. It's never too late.