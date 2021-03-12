Hey! I just finished college at age 57!
Hey! I just finished college at age 57!
Back on Dec 7, 2013, I filled out this card. I had just decided to go back to school. I was 49 years old.
I started that spring at community college. Four years later, I transferred to Cal State University at Dominguez Hills. Four years after that, I just finished my last class.
Bachelors of Science in Applied Studies. Summa Cum Laude and barring any issue with this final class, a 4.0.
Congrats to me. It's never too late.
https://becauseisaidiwould.org/about/
Re: Hey! I just finished college at age 57!
Congrats!
It took me 10 years to finish college. Finally graduated in 2008.
Re: Hey! I just finished college at age 57!
Now that's power. Congratulations Chrisedge!
Re: Hey! I just finished college at age 57!
Congrats for that, and great marks, and what looks like a useful degree! (Mine completed when I was 32 or 33 - in Fine Arts )
Re: Hey! I just finished college at age 57!
Cool! Never too late to matriculate.
Or however you choose to celebrate this big event. 😉
