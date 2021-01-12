DVD Talk Forum

2021 TOTY Nomination Thread
It's that time of year again. It's time for the TOTY's. For those of you who are new here the TOTY's stand for "Thread of the Year." We nominate threads we liked over the year and then we vote on them a bit later. Same rules apply as every year. Suggest a thread and someone else needs to second it and then we put it in the list. The thread needs to be created in the 2021 calendar year. When this thread gets dead, or right before Christmas, I'll make the vote thread. So please suggest some threads to battle it out for this most prestigious title. Oh yeah, the TOTY winner gets the tag added to their title. Let's do it!
