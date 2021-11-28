Anyone order prescription eyeglasses online?

I got my first prescription for eyeglasses earlier this year and my insurance only covers one pair, either bifocal, distance or reading. I made the mistake of getting bifocals and I hate them- I find them useless for pretty much everything, I cant really drive with them or watch TV and Im still using the $1 readers for pretty much everything. So now I need to buy separate pairs of readers and distance glasses. I figure Ill buy a pair of distance first and continue using the readers I have until I decide to invest in a decent pair.



Need some help on what is the best/affordable website and how to enter the prescription. There are two entries on the script, one for distance and reading so when I check out the various websites Im a little confused. Do people think I would do better online or through a place like BJs Warehouse optical dept?