DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama

   
Old 11-25-21, 09:17 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Sonic's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,494
Received 58 Likes on 44 Posts
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that about 300 to 400 boxes in various sizes were found in the ravine located on private land on Wednesday.

Source
I hear so many people complaints on their lost packages, I guess this is why.
Sonic is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-25-21, 09:40 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,450
Received 94 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
A driver didn't feel like doing his job, so he either scanned them all as being delivered and then dumped them or just dumped them. Most likely the first theory.
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-25-21, 10:15 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 14,278
Received 206 Likes on 136 Posts
Re: Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
It doesn't make sense. If they're not going to deliver the packages, you figure they'd keep/sell them. Unless they kept the good stuff and dumped the stuff they didn't want.
Either way, I hope the person(s) responsible gets what they deserve.
Coral is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Lets talk passports

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.