Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 1999
Posts: 18,494
Received 58 Likes on 44 Posts
Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Local authorities are looking for answers Thursday after finding hundreds of FedEx packages discarded in a ravine in an Alabama county north of Birmingham.
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that about 300 to 400 boxes in various sizes were found in the ravine located on private land on Wednesday.
Source
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that about 300 to 400 boxes in various sizes were found in the ravine located on private land on Wednesday.
Source
#2
Re: Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
A driver didn't feel like doing his job, so he either scanned them all as being delivered and then dumped them or just dumped them. Most likely the first theory.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine in rural Alabama
It doesn't make sense. If they're not going to deliver the packages, you figure they'd keep/sell them. Unless they kept the good stuff and dumped the stuff they didn't want.
Either way, I hope the person(s) responsible gets what they deserve.
Either way, I hope the person(s) responsible gets what they deserve.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off