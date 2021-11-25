Re: Lets talk passports

We got our passports when there was a rush, with day-long lines at the post office. They actually had an employee count customers when they opened at 8 AM. She said to the people just behind us, "Everybody behind this person go home. We can't get to you before 5:00 today." We left too.



I made an appointment at a rural post office an hour out of town. We were in and out in fifteen minutes. Then we went to soak in hot springs and eat at a restaurant, making the trip a mini vacation.



Costco took our passport photos.



I did have to ask my mother the name of the town where she was born in the 1930s. Mrs Danger had to request a notarized copy of her birth certificate from the county clerk where she was born, because the copy she had wasn't official enough.