Lets talk passports
Lets talk passports
I need to get one for my Alaska trip next year as were also traveling through BC Canada
Is it a pain to get one?
is there anything I should know to make the process easier?
Lets talk passports
Get passport photos taken. 1st and foremost
This link explains the process
https://travel.state.gov/content/tra...passports.html
It takes about 8-11 weeks with regular processing fee. With an additional $60, you can get it in 5-7 weeks
You have to apply in person. So you need to fill out the application and then get a post office or some facility that accepts appointments to apply for a passport. You can't just apply for one online. You can renew online, which I did last year.
Lets talk passports
We got our passports when there was a rush, with day-long lines at the post office. They actually had an employee count customers when they opened at 8 AM. She said to the people just behind us, "Everybody behind this person go home. We can't get to you before 5:00 today." We left too.
I made an appointment at a rural post office an hour out of town. We were in and out in fifteen minutes. Then we went to soak in hot springs and eat at a restaurant, making the trip a mini vacation.
Costco took our passport photos.
I did have to ask my mother the name of the town where she was born in the 1930s. Mrs Danger had to request a notarized copy of her birth certificate from the county clerk where she was born, because the copy she had wasn't official enough.
Lets talk passports
Just don't use the Post Office itself for the photos. $50 or thereabouts, whereas a chain drugstore will do it for $15.
