DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Lets talk passports

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Lets talk passports

   
Old 11-25-21, 03:50 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Bacon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: the 870
Posts: 21,726
Received 41 Likes on 31 Posts
Lets talk passports
I need to get one for my Alaska trip next year as were also traveling through BC Canada
Is it a pain to get one?
is there anything I should know to make the process easier?
Bacon is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-25-21, 03:59 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,001
Received 1,246 Likes on 919 Posts
Re: Lets talk passports
Get passport photos taken. 1st and foremost

This link explains the process

https://travel.state.gov/content/tra...passports.html

It takes about 8-11 weeks with regular processing fee. With an additional $60, you can get it in 5-7 weeks

You have to apply in person. So you need to fill out the application and then get a post office or some facility that accepts appointments to apply for a passport. You can't just apply for one online. You can renew online, which I did last year.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-25-21, 04:10 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 26,551
Received 538 Likes on 360 Posts
Re: Lets talk passports
We got our passports when there was a rush, with day-long lines at the post office. They actually had an employee count customers when they opened at 8 AM. She said to the people just behind us, "Everybody behind this person go home. We can't get to you before 5:00 today." We left too.

I made an appointment at a rural post office an hour out of town. We were in and out in fifteen minutes. Then we went to soak in hot springs and eat at a restaurant, making the trip a mini vacation.

Costco took our passport photos.

I did have to ask my mother the name of the town where she was born in the 1930s. Mrs Danger had to request a notarized copy of her birth certificate from the county clerk where she was born, because the copy she had wasn't official enough.
Last edited by Nick Danger; 11-25-21 at 04:19 PM.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-25-21, 04:15 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Wolf359's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Dallas TX
Posts: 2,005
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Lets talk passports
Don't try and do it yourself with the photos. They are VERY particular. We used CVS.
Wolf359 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-25-21, 04:18 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,887
Received 311 Likes on 222 Posts
Re: Lets talk passports
Just don't use the Post Office itself for the photos. $50 or thereabouts, whereas a chain drugstore will do it for $15.
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Blu-ray.com Refugees

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.